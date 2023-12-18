Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos suffered a big loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 15. They lost 42-17 and are now 7-7 on the season. During the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was visibly angry at Wilson, which was captured on camera.

Many chastised Payton for yelling at Wilson and blamed him for failing to challenge a controversial call that should have gone in the Broncos' favor. After the game, Payton refused to comment on the incident because he didn't want the public to know what he said to his quarterback.

Following the Broncos' loss, Colin Cowherd said that Sean Payton wouldn't shy away from parting ways with Russell Wilson after this season. Here's what Cowherd said:

"So, Sean Payton now can't even hide his frustration with Russell Wilson, can't hide it. He banged on him at the podium earlier in the year about the wristbands, he was banging on him this weekend. Not only are they opposite personalities, Russell is relentlessly optimistic, Sean is authentic, emotional, demanding, and critical.

"Russell Wilson isn't Brees the passer or Taysom. Hill the athlete. So, Sean Payton isn't getting elite with either one of them and I gotta tell you this, the relationship between Brees and Peyton was so great that invariably this was going to be a disappointment.

"I don't think it's a perfect fit. I think of you as Sean Payton, and he now has the power in the building. He's helped fix the defense, he's got Russell being as good as he can possibly be. I think he would move off him and take a huge cap hit for a year."

After getting traded to the Denver Broncos, Wilson signed a five-year $242.5 million contract extension. If he is released after this season, the team will take a $55.4 million cap hit. It's a lot of money, but the Broncos can afford it if they draft a new quarterback.

With a quarterback who is on a rookie contract, they could still assemble a good squad, and Payton will have his own quarterback to build around.

Russell Wilson could save his job if Broncos make the playoffs

Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions

Heading into Week 16, the Broncos are the 11th seed in the AFC. However, they are just one game behind the wildcard spot and could still make the playoffs.

If Russell Wilson is able to take the Broncos to the playoffs, he might not get released by the team. The Broncos remaining games are against the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. They are more than capable of winning all three games and can certainly make the playoffs.

As for Wilson, so far this season, he hasn't taken many risks and has played conservative football. His turnovers have decreased, but the team needs more from him if they want to commit to him for the long term.

