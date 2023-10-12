Sean Payton net worth: How much is Broncos head coach worth in 2023?

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has an estimated net worth of $24 million. This figure is from the net worth website Celebrity Net Worth.

Payton has amassed the vast majority of his net worth from NFL coaching contracts. He has worked as a coaching assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

He has also coached the New Orleans Saints and, most recently, the Denver Broncos in the NFL. Payton is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL today.

Sean Payton salary: How much do Broncos pay their head coach?

According to Front Office Sports, Sean Payton earns between $17-20 million per season as the coach of the Denver Broncos. That makes Payton one of the best-paid coaches in the league and puts him in a tier with Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll.

The Denver Broncos appointed Payton after he spent some time away from the NFL following his long tenure with the New Orleans Saints. Payton's retirement lasted two seasons, but it took a multimillion-dollar deal to convince him to rejoin the NFL.

Aside from his hefty contract, the Denver Broncos traded away a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and a 2024 third-round pick to land Payton from the Saints. That in itself is a rarity in professional American sports.

Sean Payton's NFL achievements

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is one of the most successful coaches in the modern NFL.

Payton is heralded as an offensive genius, and his time with the New Orleans Saints is notable for excellence on that side of the ball. He was behind the resurgence of Drew Brees, which helped guide the Saints to numerous postseason appearances and, most importantly, Super Bowl XLIV.

Payton's teams have gained more yards (40,158) and scored more points (2,804) than any other team in a coach's first 100 games in league history. Furthermore, in 16 seasons with the New Orleans Saints as coach, Payton guided them to three NFC Championship games.

He also triumphed in Super Bowl XLIV as well as racked up nine total playoff berths with seven division titles, making him by far the most successful coach in Saints history.

Payton is now tasked with bringing playoff success to the much-maligned Denver Broncos. While the season hasn't started well, it will take a brave person to bet against Payton and his coaching methods even in 2023.