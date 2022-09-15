"It drives me crazy" - Sean Payton not impressed with Aaron Rodgers' tough-love approach towards Packers' rookie WRs

Aaron Rodgers lost his two-time All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams, this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Green Bay Packers now have a younger receiving core and it cost them in their opening game of the 2022 season. The Packers were soundly defeated 23-7 by the Minnesota Vikings and rookie Christian Watson dropped an easy 75-yard touchdown early in the game.

Rodgers looked frustrated and often angry throughout the match. He was seen arguing with coordinators and rolling his eyes when things didn't go as planned. As a result, Rodgers has been the subject of some discussion following the defeat.

Former head coach Sean Payton has shared his thoughts on the matter. In an interview on the NFL Rhodes Show, the former New Orleans Saints head coach commented on the Packers quarterback's approach with the younger wideouts. Here's what he said:

"It drives me crazy. Here's the thing. I didn't think he played well. I didn't think Aaron played well."

Payton also brought up the quarterback's comments following the loss versus the Vikings:

"And then after the game, we go to the interview in the locker room and the very first question posed to Aaron was about bouncing back. And he referenced the first play of the game that dropped pass to the rookie. And I thought, come on and I like Aaron Rogers, but I didn't like what I saw."

During the game, the cameras caught the league MVP visibly upset on the sidelines during the game. It's not exactly the ideal environment for young receivers to perform in. Adding pressure to a high-pressure situation doesn't always have positive results, as was the case in this defeat.

Rodgers threw for 195 yards in the loss to Minnesota, and running back A.J. Dillion led the team with 46 receiving yards. The Packers traded superstar receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and many questions have been asked of their receiving room. With that loss, none of those questions have been answered.

Aaron Rodgers' frustration with the Green Bay Packers' receivers

Aaron Rodgers - Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

The Packers selected three wide receivers in this year's draft: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. The team also has veteran wideouts in Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Sammy Watkins.

Aaron Rodgers discussed the situation in a post-match interview. Here's what he said:

“We had a lot of chances. Not taking away anything from their defense, but we hurt ourselves a lot of times. We had a lot of opportunities to score more than seven. Tough to win when you get in your own way too many times. Too many mental mistakes.”

Watson dropping a 75-yard touchdown certainly didn't help the Packers early in the game.

The fact is that no single receiver can match the production that Davante Adams gave Rodgers while in Green Bay. Adams had three seasons with over 1,300 receiving yards and five with 10 or more touchdown receptions. The Packers will doubtless utilize all of their receivers, playing to their individual strengths.

We'll see what these young Packers receivers can do for the rest of the season as they look to improve under Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay will play host to the Chicago Bears in Week 2, a game in which they will try to silence their critics. It will be interesting to see how they get on in the matchup.

