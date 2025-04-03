Sean Payton predicted to pair Evan Engram with 6'5", 250-pound star and create one of the best TE duos in NFL

Sean Payton got the offensive "joker" that he wanted when the Denver Broncos signed Evan Engram to a two-year, $46-million contract last month. But according to NFL Insider Field Yates, that should not stop them from adding another this month.

In his newest mock draft, Yatest foresees the team adding 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end Elijah Arroyo 51st overall:

"Another swing at tight end would provide (the Broncos) with one of the best duos in the NFL. Arroyo averaged 16.9 yards per catch last season."

Injuries hampered the former Miami Hurricane at the beginning of his college career, but he finally proved his worth at full health in 2024. He caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.

During February's combine, Arroyo met with the Broncos and claimed to have personally met their quarterback, Bo Nix, whom he praised for his ability to "sling the ball."

This is not the first time an ESPN analyst has projected Arroyo to land in the Mile High City. Last month, Jordan Reid said:

"A versatile tight end has been a staple of Sean Payton's offenses, dating to his New Orleans days. Arroyo has plenty of potential... His breakout 2024 campaign showed how he can put linebackers in a bind by beating them in man coverage, while also scoping out holes in zone coverage."

Elijah Arroyo's prospects at Broncos, explained

Meanwhile, SBNation's Scotty Payne likes Elijah Arroyo's prospects of becoming a Bronco. In a profile for Mile High Report, he begins by making a comparison to Jimmy Graham - Sean Payton's "joker" at the New Orleans Saints.

Payne then says:

"Adding Arroyo would give them depth and insurance if (Evan) Engram were to miss time. He also would give them a legitimate receiving threat in the future. I have faith that Sean Payton would find a way to get both on the field at the same time and utilize them both in the passing game."

Moreover, he suggests that the tight end still has room to grow both as a blocker and a receiver:

"Of these 'move tight ends', I believe Arroyo is one of the better run blockers of the bunch. With that said, he is far from polished there, but the ability, willingnessnand potential is there."

The 2025 draft will be held from April 24 to 26 and primarily air on ESPN.

