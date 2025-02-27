Sean Payton’s Broncos end pursuit of $71,550,000 star WR ahead of free agency: Report

San Francisco star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is likely to be on the move this offseason, but the Denver Broncos will not be his new home. The Broncos have indicated they have no interest in trading for Samuel and his three-year, $71.55 million contract.

Denver Gazette and insider Chris Tomasson revealed that the Broncos are not interested in Samuel.

“San Francisco general manager John Lynch said the 49ers are likely to accommodate the request by star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to be traded, but don’t expect to see him in Denver,” the insider wrote.

While they need an upgrade at wide receiver, it would not be by trading for Samuel. This could be because of the cost of acquiring Samuel. In addition to giving up a premium draft pick, the Broncos will have to take up his hefty contract.

The Broncos are still working their way out of the Russell Wilson contract. Wilson will still carry a $37 million dead cap hit despite being released a year ago. Quarterback Bo Nix carried the team to the playoffs in his rookie season, but could use more help in the receiving department.

The wide receiver room starts with Courtland Sutton, who posted a 1,000-yard season last year. However, they need more depth and production as the only other receivers to surpass 300 yards were Marvin Mims and Devaughn Vele.

Chris Tomasson shares Broncos have spoken to defensive tackle Kenneth Grant

After hitting on Bo Nix in the last draft, coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton could look for an anchor on the other side of the ball. Chris Tomasson also revealed that team representatives have held meetings with Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Nose tackle D.J. Jones is set to be a free agent, thus Grant will fill a need. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 340 pounds, Grant will fit in well as Jones' replacement in stopping runs down the middle. He might be a viable possibility if Denver picks at number 20.

Tomasson also suggested that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will be an ideal scenario if he falls to pick 20. Other options include pass catching tight ends like Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland.

