  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Sean Payton's daughter Meghan gives Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson’s fantasy stock a major sleeper lift

Sean Payton's daughter Meghan gives Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson’s fantasy stock a major sleeper lift

By Arnold
Published Aug 25, 2025 14:51 GMT
Sean Payton
Sean Payton's daughter Meghan gives Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson’s fantasy stock a major sleeper lift (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

TreVeyon Henderson is expected to play a critical role for the New England Patriots in the upcoming season. The Patriots drafted the running back with their No. 38 pick this year, and many believe that he could be one of the most important players for the franchise in the coming seasons.

Ad

On Friday, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton's daughter, Meghan, suggested that Henderson is one player to keep an eye on for fantasy football managers.

In an Instagram video, Meghan placed Henderson as one of three fantasy football sleepers that you should draft.

"I know he (Henderson) has been getting a lot of buzz in the preseason," Megan said. "But in a lot of drafts, he's still sitting eighth or ninth round, which is definitely a steal for a rookie that could take over the Patriots' backfield by mid-season.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"His pass blocking is already polished, which means we're gonna see him on the field earlier than a lot of other rookie running backs. Plus, the Patriots barely used him in the preseason, because they already are looking at him as the future lead back."
Ad

Meghan is an analyst who previously worked as a FanDuel TV host. She is also bullish on Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka among fantasy football sleepers for the upcoming season.

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson not focusing on preseason hype

NFL: New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson - Source: Imagn

Although many are eager to see TreVeyon Henderson in action for the Patriots after his strong preseason, the rookie said he is focused on proving himself in the regular season.

Ad
"I don't really pay attention to all the social media stuff," Henderson said on Tuesday, via Mass Live. "The biggest thing I know, people praise me now because I have this success. But I feel like it doesn't come from true love. At the same time, people see me as a football player, so if things come crashing down, I know that love turns into hate. The biggest thing is I keep my eyes on God and focus on what he sees in me. ... That's what I keep my focus on."

Henderson and the Patriots will kick off their 2025 regular season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications