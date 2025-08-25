Sean Payton's daughter Meghan gives Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson’s fantasy stock a major sleeper lift

TreVeyon Henderson is expected to play a critical role for the New England Patriots in the upcoming season. The Patriots drafted the running back with their No. 38 pick this year, and many believe that he could be one of the most important players for the franchise in the coming seasons.On Friday, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton's daughter, Meghan, suggested that Henderson is one player to keep an eye on for fantasy football managers.In an Instagram video, Meghan placed Henderson as one of three fantasy football sleepers that you should draft.&quot;I know he (Henderson) has been getting a lot of buzz in the preseason,&quot; Megan said. &quot;But in a lot of drafts, he's still sitting eighth or ninth round, which is definitely a steal for a rookie that could take over the Patriots' backfield by mid-season.&quot;His pass blocking is already polished, which means we're gonna see him on the field earlier than a lot of other rookie running backs. Plus, the Patriots barely used him in the preseason, because they already are looking at him as the future lead back.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeghan is an analyst who previously worked as a FanDuel TV host. She is also bullish on Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka among fantasy football sleepers for the upcoming season.Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson not focusing on preseason hypeNFL: New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson - Source: ImagnAlthough many are eager to see TreVeyon Henderson in action for the Patriots after his strong preseason, the rookie said he is focused on proving himself in the regular season.&quot;I don't really pay attention to all the social media stuff,&quot; Henderson said on Tuesday, via Mass Live. &quot;The biggest thing I know, people praise me now because I have this success. But I feel like it doesn't come from true love. At the same time, people see me as a football player, so if things come crashing down, I know that love turns into hate. The biggest thing is I keep my eyes on God and focus on what he sees in me. ... That's what I keep my focus on.&quot;Henderson and the Patriots will kick off their 2025 regular season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.