Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton's daughter, Meghan Payton, made a playful request to the team’s new running back, RJ Harvey. He was picked in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

It began when Coach Payton posted a photo of Meghan standing with Harvey. He wrote:

“When your daughter likes your 2nd round pick!!”

Meghan quickly responded by sharing the tweet and adding:

“Got a good one!! Now give him a single digit number!”

Sean Payton's daughter Meghan makes bold demand for Broncos RB RJ Harvey (Source: Via X/ @meghanpayton7)

In the NFL, single-digit jersey numbers are often worn by top players, so Meghan’s tweet hinted that she thinks Harvey could become a star.

RJ Harvey, who was picked 60th in the draft, played for UCF, where he switched from quarterback to running back and had a great senior year. Harvey rushed for 1,578 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. He is fast, with a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, and now he is competing for a big role in Sean Payton’s offense.

Meghan is not new to the NFL world. She’s built her own career in sports media, and is working as a reporter and hosting betting shows for WagerTalk TV.

Sean Payton fires up running back competition in Broncos

Sean Payton has sent a clear message to the Broncos’ running backs. No one has a guaranteed spot, no matter where or when they were drafted.

Many thought RJ Harvey would be the starting running back for the 2025 season. But Payton isn’t ready to name any starters just yet. He said every player will have to earn their place and nothing will be handed to them.

Harvey will compete with Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson. Three more players, including former Bengals running back Chris Evans, have been invited to try out during rookie minicamp. That means there could be even more competition coming soon.

"We’re trying to secure in order the best way to get the most for our draft. But once they’re here, it’s up to them to earn their stripes," the coach said after the 2025 NFL Draft as reported by the Broncos Wire.

Payton expects second-year players like Estime and Watson to improve after learning the team’s system last season. He believes they could take a step forward this year.

