“Sean Payton’s dinner buddy playing PR for him”: Colin Cowherd gets criticized by fans for supporting Broncos HC after Russell Wilson’s benching

Sean Payton has copped heat from all corners after deciding to bench Russell Wilson but Colin Cowherd remains firmly in the Broncos head coach's corner. The commentator said that it was unfair to blame the manager for the mess since he came in only this year and the quarterback was there from the season before. He said this is what offensive coaches do.

Fans not thrilled with Colin Cowherd taking Sean Payton's side

Sean Payton is close to Colin Cowherd and fans accused the commentator of taking his buddy's side. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their displeasure. Here are some of the reactions.

Russell Wilson generates lot of sympathy for his plight

This situation has clearly not sat right with a lot of fans, including those that criticized him last year. NFL observers from across the board criticized Sean Payton on how he has treated Russell Wilson. It was exacerbated by the revelation that after the quarterback led his team to win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Broncos had sought to open contract negotiations with him to trim his demands.

There was also the clip of the head coach berating his quarterback from their last game that was played on loop. After failing to challenge two calls that looked like touchdowns but were not given, Payton instead unloaded on his star player on the sidelines.

Russell Wilson has also been let down by other players, especially by the defense during the first few weeks of the season. Them shipping 70 points to the Miami Dolphins was a particular low. Broncos beginning the season 1-5 had a lot to do with their weaknesses on the other side of the ball. Russell Wilson has 29 total touchdowns this season, which is the sixth-best in the league this year. Among that group, his passer rating of 98.0 is bested only by Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy.

Many commentators, other than Colin Cowherd, feel that Sean Payton blaming all of that on his quarterback since the beginning of the season shows that he was setting up Russell Wilson for failure. Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky, for example, went on chastise the Denver head coach.

Some like Emmanuel Acho went further in saying that it was the head coach who deserved the blame for his quarterback's win-loss record this year.

Looking around, Colin Cowherd looked to be in a small minority of people who were still supporting Sean Payton in this whole affair.