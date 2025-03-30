"[Sean Payton]’s gonna have a tough time" - Ex-Jets GM says Broncos HC can't pass up on one top draft prospect

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton needs to get it right at this year's NFL draft. The Broncos are aiming to build on something special after making it to the playoffs last year. It was the first time that Denver reached the postseason since 2015 and it came only in Payton's second season at the franchise.

However, with a pool of talented running backs in this year's draft, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes that Payton will have some difficult choices to make at the event next month.

“You’re going to see over 20 running backs drafted," Tannenbaum said in a teleconference for the “Orange and Blue Today” podcast on Wednesday. "The depth and the quality – like in prior years, we’d be talking about Cam Scattebo more. There’s so many guys we could talk about. Hampton’s speed, size, and his ability to catch, I think [Broncos head coach Sean Payton]’s gonna have a tough time passing that guy up. I think he’s gonna see Alvin Kamara.”

Alvin Kamara was drafted by Payton in the third round in 2017 when he was coaching the New Orleans Saints. The running back was instrumental for their offense under Payton, before the coach announced his then-retirement in 2022.

Tannenbaum now believes that Hampton could serve as Payton's version of Kamara in Denver. Hampton played his entire three-year collegiate career at North Carolina. He racked up 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 carries last season, while also adding 373 yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions.

However, it will be interesting to see if the Broncos use their No. 20 pick to take a running back this year.

Sean Payton's Denver Broncos might trade up for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

NFL: Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton - Source: Imagn

As per reports, Sean Payton could look to trade up to bring Ashton Jeanty to Denver this year. The Broncos hold the No. 20 pick in the first round and might have to negotiate with a team for Jeanty, who is projected as a top-10 pick.

Jeanty, who finished second in the Heisman voting last season, is considered the best running back in this year's class. The Boise State star racked up 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries last season, while also adding 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions.

The Broncos are eager to boost their offensive backfield this offseason and Jeanty might be the ideal candidate to take Payton's team to the next level.

