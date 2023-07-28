Sean Payton made headlines earlier this week after he made comments about the New York Jets and Nathaniel Hackett. The new Denver Broncos head coach made some disparaging comments about the Jets and their rebuild around quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Payton said that the only success the New York Jets are going to find would be in the preseason. He also said that he will lead the Denver Broncos to success this season.

He went as far as to say that quarterback Russell Wilson had to work with the worst head coach ever. This was a reference to Nathaniel Hackett, the former Broncos head coach who is now the offensive coordinator for the Jets.

Payton is now showing remorse for the comments and apologizing. He said that he forgot he is no longer an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and perhaps said too much.

"I had one of my moments where I had my FOX hat on, and not my coaching hat. It was a mistake by me. I said what I said, but I needed to have some restraint."

Sean Payton's comments also targeted the Denver Broncos' front office

Sean Payton's comments about the Denver Broncos' struggles last season turned a lot of heads. Not only did he make comments about Hackett and the former coaching staff, he also made some comments about the team's front office.

He said that Russell Wilson's special treatment, which included private parking and an office, wasn't the quarterback's fault. He went on to blame the general manager and president of the team for giving him that.

"That wasn't his fault. That was the parents who allowed it. That's not an incrimination on him, but an incrimination on the head coach, the GM, the president and everybody else who watched it all happen."

The Broncos' head coach compared the general manager and president to 'parents' who allowed that behavior to occur. He also said that anybody who watched the special treatment occur is responsible for the behavior.

Whether or not there are repercussions for the new head coach essentially insulting his boss is unclear. The new Denver Broncos head coach took a year off from the league after stepping away from the New Orleans Saints in early 2022.