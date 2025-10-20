Sean Payton takes shot at Russell Wilson while praising Jaxson Dart after Giants rookie balls out vs. Broncos

Sean Payton's Denver Broncos recorded a stunning 33-32 win over the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 7 on Sunday. The Broncos scored all their points in the fourth quarter to produce a historic win.

After the game, Payton appeared to aim a cheap dig at Giants' QB2 Russell Wilson, who lost his starting role to rookie Jaxson Dart earlier in the season.

“They found a little spark with that quarterback,” Broncos coach Payton said while referring to Dart. “I was talking to (Giants owner) John Mara not too long ago and I said we were hoping that that change would have happened long after our game.”

Payton had coached Wilson when the QB spent one season in Denver in 2023. However, multiple reports suggest that the two did not get along well during their time at the franchise. The Broncos cut Wilson after one year, and, in the process, took $85 million in dead salary cap.

Wilson began this season as the Giants' QB1. However, after struggling to lead their offense, he was benched after three games in favor of Dart.

Dart threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns against the Broncos. However, his sole interception ended up being a costly one in the midst of the Denver's comeback win.

Sean Payton's Broncos will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Sean Payton's Broncos will face the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The Cowboys recorded a dominant 44-22 win over the Wahington Commanders in Week 7 on Sunday. They will want to string together a few more wins in the coming weeks to potentially book a spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will want to build on their four-game win streak when they host Dallas.

