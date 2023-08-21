Sean Tuohy’s admission regarding legal advice leading to Michael Oher’s conservatorship deemed as incorrect: Report

The recent allegations made by former offensive lineman Michael Oher about the Tuohy family shocked everyone.

Oher alleged that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy convinced him to sign papers, making them his conservators. He said that he was under the impression that they had adopted him. A notion he alleges he discovered wasn't true in February 2023.

After Oher filed a petition to end the conservatorship, Sean Tuohy said in a statement that the couple had their reasons for doing so. The Tuohy family claims that they were given legal advice that since Oher had turned 18-years-old, they could no longer adopt him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In a recent report by The Athletic's Larry Holder, the Tuohy's excuse of Tennessee law prohibiting them from adopting Oher is untrue.

According to the laws in the state of Tennessee, Oher, who was 18-years-old at the time, could have been adopted. Sean Tuohy claims are now seen as untrue and aren't giving him and his wife much defense in their case.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said last week that they would gladly end the conservatorship.

Why did the Tuohy's choose conservatorship for Michael Oher?

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy made Michael Oher a part of their family when he was in high school. The then-high school football player was homeless as his single mother dealt with drug addiction.

Oher's story was depicted in the hit motion picture "The Blind Side." Oher's claims that he believed the Tuohy's adopted him have invoked many questions. Including why the couple would choose to have him sign a conservatorship.

Expand Tweet

According to those familiar with the situation, it had to do with NCAA violations.

Both Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy call Ole Miss their Alma Mater. Michael Oher was offered football scholarships from several SEC powerhouses, including Tennessee and LSU. However, Ole Miss was the school he wanted to attend and play football for.

Since the Tuohy's are boosters for Ole Miss and even have a building donning their name, they believed it caused an issue. Since they were boosters, they claim that providing for Michael Oher could be seen as a bribe.

However, if this was a concern, adopting Michael Oher could have also solved this concern. He would have been officially a part of their family and legally one of their children. Which would have prevented any NCAA violations from occurring through his recruitment process.

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 335 votes