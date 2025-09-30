  • home icon
  "Season over" "Imagine if they had Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react to Lamar Jackson's injury update ahead of Ravens vs. Texans Week 5 game

“Season over” “Imagine if they had Shedeur Sanders”: NFL fans react to Lamar Jackson’s injury update ahead of Ravens vs. Texans Week 5 game

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 30, 2025 18:26 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
"Season over" "Imagine if they had Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react to Lamar Jackson's injury update ahead of Ravens vs. Texans Week 5 game

NFL fans had a lot to say about the latest update regarding Lamar Jackson's injury. The veteran quarterback suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 37-20 loss to the defending AFC champions.

Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reported on Tuesday that Jackson could miss two to three weeks with this issue, meaning he won't be available for the Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.

As soon as the report made it to social media, many fans reacted. Some said the season was over for the Ravens and urged Cooper Rush to rise to the occasion with Jackson out of the picture.

"Season over," one fan said.
"Cooper Rush is my QB1?!" another fan questioned.
"Cmon cooper rush make some plays," another fan wrote.
Others remembered that Shedeur Sanders told the Baltimore Ravens he didn't want to join the team and lamented that he couldn't start this week.

"sucks sheduer didn’t wanna go to baltimore," one fan said.
"Imagine if they had Shedeur," another fan said.
"Damn Shedeur could have been starting," another fan added.

Lamar Jackson went 14 of 20 for 147 yards and one touchdown against one interception and three sacks. He exited the field early in the third quarter, as Cooper Rush took over. The former Dallas Cowboys playmaker went 9 of 13 for 52 yards.

The Ravens started the game up 7-0 after scoring in the very first drive, but the Chiefs dominated the matchup since the second quarter.

Baltimore is 1-3 after the Chiefs duel, and the challenge appears to be easier in Week 5, when they go against the winless Houston Texans. This time, however, they won't have Jackson under center.

The Ravens' season could get off track without Lamar Jackson

The Ravens could see their playoff hopes killed in the next two weeks without Lamar Jackson on the field. After they face the Texans, Baltimore will clash with the LA Rams in Week 6.

Going into bye week with a 1-5 record would be deadly for the Ravens. They will return to action against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 before a relatively easy matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The rest of the calendar will feature duels against the Minnesota Vikings, two duels against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, respectively, and a trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.

The situation looks complex right now, but it could look worse near the end of the season.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

