  "Season is over" "That escalated quickly": NFL fans react to Joe Burrow injury update as $275,000,000 Bengals QB leaves game vs. Jaguars on crutches

"Season is over" "That escalated quickly": NFL fans react to Joe Burrow injury update as $275,000,000 Bengals QB leaves game vs. Jaguars on crutches

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 15, 2025 02:01 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
"Season is over" "That escalated quickly": NFL fans react to Joe Burrow injury update as $275,000,000 Bengals QB leaves game vs. Jaguars on crutches (Credit: IMAGN)

Joe Burrow's injury scare has plenty of fans wondering what the future will hold for the quarterback and the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow went down in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup between his Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars after being sacked by Arik Armstead.

He stayed on the ground until the medical team entered the field, which led to more concern after he was seen needing help to go back to the locker room. Hours later, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow is believed to have suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury, which would require surgery and sideline him for at least three months.

Fans lamented the situation and predicted this was the end of the season for Joe Burrow and the Bengals' aspirations.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Wow that escalated very quickly," one fan said.
"Bengals season over," another fan said.
"Most Bengals possible outcome," another fan said.
Others called out the Bengals' front office and Burrow's teammates for not protecting him.

"Burrow should just ask for a trade and leave the sorry a** bengals," one fan said.
"Bengals linemen should do a better job at protecting him," another fan said.
"The Bengals throw him behind a piss poor offensive line year after year and then wonder how he keeps getting injured," another fan said.
Even though the Bengals won the game and improved to 2-0, a much better start to the season than in 2024, the concern around Joe Burrow has gotten bigger by the hour. He went 7 of 13 for 76 yards and one touchdown with a 97.0 passer rating.

Jake Browning took over from Burrow and led the Bengals to the win after completing 21 of 32 pass attempts for 241 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.

Football doctor explains how serious Joe Burrow's injury is

Dr. David Chao shared his assessment of Joe Burrow's injury on Sunday, predicting that Burrow won't be available for a bit.

"By video, it looks like a left turf toe and you'll see it here. Dorsiflexion of the left toe and he limped off," Chao said. "He is getting an MRI ... The fact that Burrow is getting an MRI is they're looking at the severity of the injury, not assessing him to return. Do not believe he will return for this game. If he could return, it would have been tape or a shoe insert already."
Similarly, Dr. Deepak Chona shared that the average time players miss without getting surgery for this injury is four weeks. If they undergo the procedure, it's likely a season-ending surgery.

The Bengals entered the season with renewed expectations, but this injury can change everything they had planned.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
