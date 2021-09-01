When will Seahawks DB Quandre Diggs return? 

Quandre Diggs was absent during Seahawks practice last week. Diggs held out because he wanted a better deal. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated that Diggs was "making a bit of a statement."

Quandre Diggs: “I’m focused on the Colts right now.” pic.twitter.com/iwvRXSaxBZ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 1, 2021

Seattle's defensive back stated that Carroll's statement wasn't the right way to describe the matter. Diggs did tell reporters that some business needed to be cleared up before returning. With the regular season approaching, when will Quandre Diggs return to the Seahawks?

When can Seattle expect Quandre Diggs back on the field?

Seattle Seahawks DB Quandre Diggs is a pivotal piece to their defense.

On Tuesday, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs spoke with reporters and gave his estimated return.

"As soon as this little business thing that I gotta do, as soon as it's done - signed, sealed, delivered - I'll be back at practice."

Quandre Diggs explained his reasoning behind missing practice last week and when he'll return. The Seahawks' safety is looking for some security for the final year of his contract. Diggs told reporters that he wouldn't refer to his absence as a hold-in.

"I think it should be cleared up pretty soon. Me and my team are handling that. At the end of the day, I'm grateful to be a Seahawk and I'm going to be here. I think I'll be out there ready to play the first game of the season. I plan on being at practice with my teammates."

"You guys have been around me long enough to understand that I love ball. I'm gonn play ball. Just like the organization take care of their self, I'm taking care of my business and I'll be back shortly."

Quandre Diggs could be back sooner than expected after posting this on his Twitter account Tuesday night. "Grateful is an understatement. Year 7."

This seems to be a message that things have been handled.

Grateful is a understatement.

Year 7 — Nino (@qdiggs6) September 1, 2021

Seattle has dealt with a lot of contract situations this offseason. The Seahawks made Jamal Adams the highest-paid safety, but they still need to work on Duane Brown. For now, Seattle can go into the regular season with a happy Quandre Diggs.

The Seattle Seahawks open their regular season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on September 12th. With the Seahawks having Super Bowl expectations, they need everyone on the same page.

Edited by Diptanil Roy