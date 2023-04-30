Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2023: Full list of Seahawks selections

The 2023 NFL Draft concluded yesterday and the Seattle Seahawks made a total of 10 selections.

They had multiple first-round picks, second-round picks, fourth-round picks, and fifth-round picks as a result of the Russell Wilson trade. The Seahawks made the playoffs last season but still added to their talented roster.

Here's a look at how the Seahawks draft panned out:

Seattle Seahawks draft picks by round

Devon Witherspoon during 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Seattle Seahawks had a total of 10 draft picks in this year's draft. The team has been receiving a lot of praise for how well their draft went, according to local and national media

Here are the 10 picks that the Seahawks had in this year's draft:

Round 1, Pick 5

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 2, Pick 37

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 4. Pick 108

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 7, Pick 237

Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2023: Round 1

Minnesota v Illinois

5th pick - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

The Detroit Lions made a surprise pick with the fifth-overall pick. They selected Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon, who became the first defensive back drafted.

Many thought the Lions would pursue Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson since they were still available, but they chose to go with Witherspoon, who was also considered by many as the second-best CB in the draft, with many considering Oregon's Christian Gonzalez as the best corner in the draft.

Witherspoon will now line up as the number two corner opposite of rookie standout, Tariq Woolen.

20th pick - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

The Seattle Seahawks were fortunate to have two first-round draft picks in this year's draft. With their second first-round pick, they selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick.

Smith-Njigba became the first wideout taken in the draft and three more WRs were taken right after Smith-Njigba was selected. This was a surprise pick to many but the Seahawks added the top receiver in the draft to their receiving core that features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2023: Round 2

Zach Charbonnet USC v UCLA

37th pick - OLB Derick Hall, Auburn

The Seattle Seahawks used their first of two second-round picks on Auburn linebacker Derick Hall. He was a second-team All-SEC in 2021 and a first-team All-SEC in 2022 and recorded 52 tackles and nine sacks last season as a full-time starter.

52nd pick - RB Zach Charbonnet, Michigan/UCLA

The Seahawks drafted another running back in this year's draft, in UCLA's Zach Charbonnet, who played his first two seasons in Michigan before transferring to UCLA. He recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons the past two years at UCLA and rushed for 27 touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2023: Round 4

Anthony Bradford during NFL Combine

108th pick - G Anthony Bradford, LSU

With the 108th pick in the draft, Seattle selected LSU guard Anthony Bradford. He played in 27 games during three years at LSU, starting 19 games while playing three different positions.

123rd pick - DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State

Seattle elected DT Cameron Young from Mississippi State with their second fourth-round pick. Young played from 2018-2022 seeing signifigant time his junior season. He'll add depth to the Seahawks defensive line.

Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2023: Round 5

Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan

151st pick - DE Mike Morris, Michigan

The Seattle Seahawks selected two Michigan players in the fifth-round. The first was DE, Mike Morris, who was named the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the year and was a full-time starter in 2022. He was also named First-Team All Big-Ten and second-team All-American.

154th overall pick - C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Olusegun Oluwatimi had a solid 2022 season. He won the Rimington Award (best center) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and will have a chance to provide solid depth on the line.

Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2023: Round 6

New Mexico v Boise State

198th overall pick - S Jerrick Reed II, New Mexico

Jerrick Reed II became the first New Mexico player drafted since the 2018 NFL Draft. He led New Mexico in tackles in 2021 with 89 and made 94 tackles in 2022.

Seattle Seahawks Draft picks 2023: Round 7

237th overall pick - RB Kerry McIntosh, Georgia

The Seattle Seahawks ended their draft selection of Georiga RB Kerry McIntosh. He recorded 1,582 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns and 861 receiving yards for four touchdowns in his four-year career in college.

