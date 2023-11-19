Seattle Seahawks injury report: Latest on Tyler Lockett, Jamal Adams, and more for Week 11 matchup vs Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium. The Seahawks enter this game with a comfortable 6-3 record, but the Rams, who have been generally inconsistent this season, will be hoping to get another win over their opponent.

Thanks to the team's key players' brave and brilliant play, Seattle is still in the thick of things in the NFC West. Last week, in a thrilling game against the Washington Commanders, quarterback Geno Smith engineered a drive in the closing moments to secure a 29-26 victory. Later today, the Seahawks take on the Rams to make it two straight wins.

We'll discuss the Seattle Seahawks injury report before the game in Week 11.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Seattle Seahawks Week 11 injury report

The Seattle Seahawks are in better shape heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receiver Dareke Young, who just returned from injured reserve, is the lone player who will surely miss today's game. Young hurt his abdomen last week during the Washington Commanders matchup. He was DNP on Thursday and Friday but participated fully in practice on Wednesday.

Abe Lucas, an offensive tackle for Seattle, is questionable to play against the Rams. He hasn't played since the team's first game, which was also against LA. However, he went back to practice at the beginning of the week, so his status will now be determined at game time.

Expand Tweet

The Seahawks' most recent injury report lists wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring), safety Jamal Adams (knee/rest day) and cornerback Tre Brown (foot) as more players who are questionable. Adam's questionable tag resulted from his Friday practice non-participation, which was less from a knee injury and more from him taking a rest day.

Tyler Lockett's injury update

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett missed all of practice this week due to a hamstring problem he has been struggling with for a few weeks. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's still anticipated to start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that further context was provided for the report that Lockett will play. According to Schefter, the Seahawks won't decide until they see how the seasoned receiver performs in the pregame warmup.

Despite missing a whole week of practice, Lockett is no stranger to playing without training, so supporters should feel more confident that he will suit up against the Rams. However, the effects of the bothersome injury may prevent him from seeing as many targets as typical.

Jamal Adams' injury update

Jamal Adams, a safety for the Seattle Seahawks, is classified as questionable for Week 11.

The 28-year-old veteran's absence from practice on Friday was more of a decision to give him a rest day than anything related to his knee problem. On Wednesday, he began the practice week by not participating. The next day, he practiced in a limited capacity, but on Friday, he was once more declared absent.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll stated, "We'd like Adams to play," during a press conference on Friday, adding to the defender's unclear status.

Adams appears to have a good chance of suiting up today, but the Seahawks should make that decision closer to game time. If Adams is left off the squad, Julian Love could take his place at safety.