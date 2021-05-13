Seattle Seahawks Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks have the 11th hardest strength of schedule in the 2021 NFL season.

They won the NFC West title last season but were beaten in the playoffs by division rivals Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. They will look to advance further this upcoming season.

They will commence their season with a tough road trip to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Head coach Pete Carroll’s team also has tricky away games at Green Bay and Minnesota later in the year.

With the San Fransico 49ers getting healthy and the Rams retooling their roster, the Seahawks will have to be at their very best if they are to repeat as NFC West champions in 2021.

Seattle Seahawks 2021 Schedule

Seattle Seahawks v Miami Dolphins

Week 1

Sunday, September 12, at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2

Sunday, September 19, Tennesee Titans, 4.25 p.m, ET (CBS)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26, at Minnesota Vikings, 4.25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3, at San Francisco 49ers, 4.05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5

Thursday, October 7, Los Angeles Rams, 8.20 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8.20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 7

Monday, October 25, New Orleans Saints, 8.15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31, Jacksonville Jaguars, 4.05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9

Bye week

Week 10

Sunday, November 14, at Green Bay Packers, 4.25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21, Arizona Cardinals, 4.25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12

Monday, November 29, at Washington Football Team, 8.15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 13

Sunday, December 5, San Francisco 49ers, 8.20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 14

Sunday, December 12, at Houston Texans, 1.00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15

Sunday, December 19, at Los Angeles Rams, 4.25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16

Sunday, December 26, Chicago Bears, 4.05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2, Detroit Lions, 4.25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9, at Arizona Cardinals, 4.25 p.m. ET (FOX)

How much do Seattle Seahawks tickets cost?

Typically, Seahawks tickets can be found for as low as $59, with an average price of $133.

How to get Seahawks tickets for the 2021 season?

You can find all the ticket information you need at seahawks.com/tickets or check out secondary ticket market sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

Seattle Seahawks 2021 season prediction: 11 - 6

The Seahawks have enough playmakers on offense to grind out an 11-win season, but that won't be enough to help them retain the NFC West title.