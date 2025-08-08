Seattle Seahawks take shots at Ashton Jeanty over Raiders RB’s disastrous preseason debut vs. Mike Macadonald’s team

Early into the preseason, it feels as though the Seattle Seahawks might have the better running back out of Boise State. On Thursday, the Seahawks squared off against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason tilt for both teams.It ended in a 23-23 tie, but the big story was the difference in production between the Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty and his college teammate, currently with Seattle George Holani. Jeanty, who was the first running back taken in April’s draft, had three carries for -1 yards Thursday, while Holani averaged 8.71 yards per carry and scored a touchdown.The Seahawks X account had a little fun about that on Thursday, saying:“Some people are saying @GeorgeHolani is the best RB out of Boise State.”Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks held the Raiders to 104 rushing yards as a team, while his group put up a total of 170 yards. Jeanty who was pegged as the next great running back heading into this year’s draft had a forgettable preseason debut, with his best carry being for a mere three yards and his worst going for -1.When these two were teammates at Boise, Holani racked up 1,157 yards on the ground in their 2023 campaign, while Jeanty had 821 in his first season for the team that same year. Jeanty, a former Unanimous All-American, is expected to help turn around the Raiders' offense. Last season, they averaged 79.8 yards per game on the ground, the lowest in the NFL.Holani making the most of his second chanceHolani is making a strong early case to remain on the roster when the regular season begins.After signing with Seattle in May 2024, the 25-year-old was waived in August of that year before re-signing to the practice squad. He joined the active roster when starter Kenneth Walker went down with an injury in late December, and he’s hoping to find a permanent place on the game day roster.While Walker has the starter's job locked up and should be ready to go when the regular season starts, Holani will be battling Damien Martinez for playing time this season. The Seahawks drafted the 21-year-old in the seventh round of this year’s draft after rushing for 1,002 yards in 2024 with the Miami Hurricanes, with the first overall pick Cam Ward handing off to him.Holani seems to have the early edge, with Martinez rushing for 10 yards on six carries Thursday, for a 1.7-yard average per carry.