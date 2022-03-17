"Second chance implies he did something wrong the first time, he didn’t" - NFL fans react to Pete Carroll's comments on Colin Kaepernick 

NFL fans recently weighed in on the comments made by Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

During a recent press conference, Carroll said the former quarterback had reached out to him not too long ago. The Seahawks head coach also said Kaepernick deserved a second chance in the NFL, but hinted that it might not be with Seattle.

Bob Condotta @bcondotta Carroll says Colin Kaepernick contacted him recently. Carroll says he deserves a second chance but says he doesn't know if that's in Seattle. Just notes that "it's second chance time'' in the NFL. Carroll says Colin Kaepernick contacted him recently. Carroll says he deserves a second chance but says he doesn't know if that's in Seattle. Just notes that "it's second chance time'' in the NFL.

Fans on Twitter were quick to jump in with their take on the situation. One user pointed out the error that Pete Carroll made by saying Kaepernick deserved a "second chance" when the former 49ers QB had never made a mistake in the first place.

“He said that’s a YOU problem.”

“Second chance implies he did something wrong the first time. He didn’t.”

Mitchy @MouthyMitch @bcondotta Second chance implies he did something wrong the first time. He didn't. @bcondotta Second chance implies he did something wrong the first time. He didn't.

One user felt Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett played a role in Kaepernick reaching out to Carroll. For those unaware, Lockett recently said he'd be willing to run routes for Kaepernick after the former QB made a request on Twitter.

“So Kap reached out to him and not the other way around when he worked out with his best WR. Pretty obvious that Lockett told Kap to place the call cause he wants him on the team...Carroll really going to drive that team to the ground.”

#TreyToTheBay @thenameisdlo @bcondotta @49erswebzone So Kap reached out to him and not the other way around when he has been working out with his best WR. Pretty obvious that Lockett told Kap to place the call cause he wants him on the team...Carroll really going to drive that team to the ground. @bcondotta @49erswebzone So Kap reached out to him and not the other way around when he has been working out with his best WR. Pretty obvious that Lockett told Kap to place the call cause he wants him on the team...Carroll really going to drive that team to the ground.

One user said having Kaepernick present in training camp would not be a disaster by any means.

“Ok listen you don’t have a QB. The least you can do is bring him in for camp and see how it works out. Competition. Quit it with the lip service.”

HoseNozzle @deffjeff37 @bcondotta Ok listen you don't have a QB. The least you can do is bring him in for camp and see how it works out. Competition. Quit it with the lip service @bcondotta Ok listen you don't have a QB. The least you can do is bring him in for camp and see how it works out. Competition. Quit it with the lip service

Dad Jokes Panda @TrashPandaFTW



but the guy that took a knee for civil rights is a step too far... but hey maybe for another team @bcondotta it's okay to try to deal for the guy that wasn't prosecuted for 22 accusations of sexual misconductbut the guy that took a knee for civil rights is a step too far... but hey maybe for another team @bcondotta it's okay to try to deal for the guy that wasn't prosecuted for 22 accusations of sexual misconduct but the guy that took a knee for civil rights is a step too far... but hey maybe for another team

One user pointed out the flaws in Kaepernick's game and said he would not be a great fit in the NFL.

“Look at his stats….I don’t know why people remember him being better than he was. At one time he couldn’t beat out Blaine Gabbert.”

Tracey Robb @Trobb290 @bcondotta @TomPelissero Look at his stats….I don’t know why people remember him being better than he was. At one time he couldn’t beat out Blaine Gabbert. @bcondotta @TomPelissero Look at his stats….I don’t know why people remember him being better than he was. At one time he couldn’t beat out Blaine Gabbert.

Another Twitter user suggested that Carroll never intended to sign the former quarterback in any case.

“Pete will fly him in again, show him the facilities, talk about the weather. Ask how he’s been. Do lunch and put on next flight out of town?? That kinda 2nd chance Pete means?”

MR 2Lee @iambigdogg @bcondotta Pete will fly him in again, show him the facilities, talk about the weather. Ask how he's been. Do lunch and put on next flight out of town?? That kinda 2nd chance Pete means? 🤨 @bcondotta Pete will fly him in again, show him the facilities, talk about the weather. Ask how he's been. Do lunch and put on next flight out of town?? That kinda 2nd chance Pete means? 🤨

Tom Gardner @TGVikes1 @bcondotta @TomPelissero Lol yeah somebody should give this guy another shot just not us.. oh Pete! @bcondotta @TomPelissero Lol yeah somebody should give this guy another shot just not us.. oh Pete!

One user felt Kaepernick should be given another chance as long as he doesn't ask for too much money.

“Dude is 34 and hasn’t played in 6yrs regardless of the how’s and whys. As long as he isn’t looking for stupid money, no reason you can’t at least give him a look”

Joe @The_Double_O_G @bcondotta Dude is 34 and hasn't played in 6yrs regardless of the how's and whys. As long as he isn't looking for stupid money, no reason you can't at least give him a look @bcondotta Dude is 34 and hasn't played in 6yrs regardless of the how's and whys. As long as he isn't looking for stupid money, no reason you can't at least give him a look

Will a team sign Colin Kaepernick this offseason?

2019 US Open - Day 4

Kaepernick has played six seasons in the league, all with the San Francisco 49ers. His last season was back in 2016. He started 11 games, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. In his final game in the NFL, he went 17 of 22 for 215 yards and a touchdown versus the Seahawks.

He has been tipped to make a comeback on many occasions in the past, but so far no team has been willing to take a punt on him.

Will an NFL team give Kaepernick another opportunity in the league? We’ll find out as the offseason continues to develop.

Edited by Arvind Sriram