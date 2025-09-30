“Second loss incoming”: NFL fans react as 49ers GM gives Brock Purdy update for TNF clash vs. Rams

San Francisco fans are bracing for a tough matchup against the LA Rams after 49ers general manager John Lynch offered an update on Brock Purdy’s injury.

Lynch revealed that Purdy and Ricky Pearsall's availability for the Thursday Night Football game is up in the air.

“We will take every precaution to make sure Brock’s all right," Lynch said on Tuesday,via KNBR. "I think he is, now can he turn it around on a short week?”

Fans voiced their concern about the team's chances of winning.

"second loss incoming," a fan wrote.

🤷🏽‍♀️ @mccaffreyformvp @RapSheet @KNBR second loss incoming

"We are going to get stomped," another fan wrote.

Some believe another quarterback playing instead of Purdy could be good for San Francisco.

"Purdy is much overrated. Not nearly as much impact on the game as other top quarterbacks," a fan commented.

"Honestly, just go with Mac for now if he is in better health than Purdy," another fan said.

Others were frustrated with the frequent injuries.

"Just sit em," one fan tweeted.

"How do the 49ers strength and conditioning coaches keep a job? Seems like they suck lmaooo," another fan tweeted.

Purdy sustained a right turf toe injury during the 49ers' Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He reaggravated it in the Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The increased soreness has raised uncertainty about his availability.

Meanwhile, Pearsall suffered a knee injury during the third quarter of the Jaguars game. The initial assessment suggested a minor PCL sprain in his right knee, but further evaluations are ongoing. Pearsall attempted to return but ultimately exited early.

Brock Purdy's performance in the Week 4 loss to the Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers were defeated 26-21 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. Brock Purdy completed 22 of 39 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Despite the yardage, Purdy's performance was overshadowed by turnovers and missed opportunities. He committed three turnovers, including a fumble forced by former 49er Arik Armstead that led to the team's loss.

His struggles under pressure were evident. Purdy posted a 37.8 passer rating when hurried, and completed just 6 of 14 attempts for 100 yards with one interception. However, he connected with Jake Tonges for a 21-yard touchdown pass, keeping the 49ers within striking distance late in the game.

