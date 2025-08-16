"See Jayden, your mom can still be around": NFL fans react to CJ Stroud's mother attending Texans-Panthers preseason game

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud will have some extra special support on Saturday. His mother has decided to take a trip to the NRG Stadium for the Texans' preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers.The NFL's official X (fka Twitter) account uploaded a video of Stroud hugging his mother before the kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.The fans reacted to the video, with some taking shots at Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The 24-year-old's mother, who is also his business manager, is always by his side. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;see jayden, your mom can still be around but ain’t always gotta be around,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;A normal moment with mom. Every qb isn’t this fortunate,&quot; stated this fan.&quot;Jayden Daniels mom take notes,&quot; tweeted another fan.Check out more fan reactions below:&quot;Make her proud don’t disappoint her,&quot; this fan joked.&quot;Such an wholesome moment,&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;Make mama proud,&quot; stated this fan.CJ Stroud wants to play for the Texans for &quot;100 years&quot;CJ Stroud's journey with the Houston Texans began when the franchise picked him second in the 2023 NFL draft. He had a successful college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.In his first year, Stroud won the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. While his sophomore season was not as impressive as his first, he still amassed decent stats. The QB played 17 games, threw for 3,727 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.Earlier this year, the Texans quarterback played in Travis Scott's annual Cactus Jack HBCU softball game for the second time. While talking to the media during the event, Stroud opened up about his future in Houston.&quot;It’s a blessing, man,” Stroud said, per Click2Houston. “Shoutout to Trav and what he’s doing and the Cactus Jack Foundation and putting this great show on. I love Houston, man. I pray every day and I just thank God for the opportunity to be here every day. So, I hope I’m here for 100 years and whatever the Lord allows me to be. I’m super, super blessed and grateful.&quot;The fans are excited to see how far CJ Stroud takes the Texans in the upcoming season.