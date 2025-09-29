  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “See Shedeur Sanders missed your chance”: NFL fans grill Deion Sanders and Browns QB as Lamar Jackson suffers hamstring injury vs. Chiefs

“See Shedeur Sanders missed your chance”: NFL fans grill Deion Sanders and Browns QB as Lamar Jackson suffers hamstring injury vs. Chiefs

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:40 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn
“See Shedeur Sanders missed your chance”: NFL fans grill Deion Sanders and Browns QB as Lamar Jackson suffers hamstring injury vs. Chiefs (Credit: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders caught a lot of strays after Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sanders was picked by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a dramatic slide.

Ad

Several Months after the draft, it was reported that Sanders didn't want to be traded by Baltimore. Many remembered that desire after Jackson suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cooper Rush, previously with the Dallas Cowboys, took over from the two-time NFL MVP.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"See Shedeur missed your chance," one fan said.
Ad
"Damn, Shedeur Sanders could've been playing in this #Chiefs vs. #Ravens game with Lamar Jackson on the bench in the 3rd qtr.... but Shedeur's daddy said no don't draft my boy," another fan said.
Ad
"Too bad Shedeur & co. didn’t want to play behind Lamar. Could be starting next week instead of 3rd string on the Browns," another fan said.
Ad

Sanders' reluctance was celebrated and lamented by fans who thought he could at least take the field against the Chiefs.

"Good thing sanders didn’t want to backup Lamar," one fan said.
"Lamar Jackson is out of the game hurt. This is when Shedeur Sanders could had came in to replace him but he decided not to be a back up there but a third string in Cleveland," another fan said.
Ad
"Shedeur Sanders could've been playing behind Lamar Jackson in this game," another fan said.

Lamar Jackson went 14 of 20 for 147 yards and one touchdown against one interception and three sacks. Rush went 9 of 13 for 52 yards for a Ravens team that couldn't find itself against an opponent that dominated the game from the second quarter.

What is Shedeur Sanders' status with the Browns?

Four games into the season, the Cleveland Browns haven't given Shedeur Sanders the chance to take the field. Joe Flacco has started every game, while rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has replaced him a couple of times. Sanders is patiently waiting for his opportunity, but it remains to be seen when that will happen.

His father, Deion Sanders, believes he will start for Cleveland at some point this season, but that seems to be a big "if" right now. Sanders went 17 of 29 for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason, showing glimpses of brilliance.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications