“See Shedeur Sanders missed your chance”: NFL fans grill Deion Sanders and Browns QB as Lamar Jackson suffers hamstring injury vs. Chiefs

Shedeur Sanders caught a lot of strays after Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sanders was picked by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a dramatic slide. Several Months after the draft, it was reported that Sanders didn't want to be traded by Baltimore. Many remembered that desire after Jackson suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs. Cooper Rush, previously with the Dallas Cowboys, took over from the two-time NFL MVP.&quot;See Shedeur missed your chance,&quot; one fan said. Yung G.O.A.T @FukbeinSocialLINKSee Shedeur missed your chance&quot;Damn, Shedeur Sanders could've been playing in this #Chiefs vs. #Ravens game with Lamar Jackson on the bench in the 3rd qtr.... but Shedeur's daddy said no don't draft my boy,&quot; another fan said. Media Liarz @MediaLiarzLINKDamn, Shedeur Sanders could've been playing in this #Chiefs vs. #Ravens game with Lamar Jackson on the bench in the 3rd qtr.... but Shedeur's daddy said no don't draft my boy.&quot;Too bad Shedeur &amp; co. didn’t want to play behind Lamar. Could be starting next week instead of 3rd string on the Browns,&quot; another fan said. Arkansas Ball Hawgs @TheBallHawgsLINKToo bad Shedeur &amp; co. didn’t want to play behind Lamar. Could be starting next week instead of 3rd string on the BrownsSanders' reluctance was celebrated and lamented by fans who thought he could at least take the field against the Chiefs.&quot;Good thing sanders didn’t want to backup Lamar,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Lamar Jackson is out of the game hurt. This is when Shedeur Sanders could had came in to replace him but he decided not to be a back up there but a third string in Cleveland,&quot; another fan said. &quot;Shedeur Sanders could've been playing behind Lamar Jackson in this game,&quot; another fan said. Lamar Jackson went 14 of 20 for 147 yards and one touchdown against one interception and three sacks. Rush went 9 of 13 for 52 yards for a Ravens team that couldn't find itself against an opponent that dominated the game from the second quarter.What is Shedeur Sanders' status with the Browns?Four games into the season, the Cleveland Browns haven't given Shedeur Sanders the chance to take the field. Joe Flacco has started every game, while rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has replaced him a couple of times. Sanders is patiently waiting for his opportunity, but it remains to be seen when that will happen.His father, Deion Sanders, believes he will start for Cleveland at some point this season, but that seems to be a big &quot;if&quot; right now. Sanders went 17 of 29 for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason, showing glimpses of brilliance.