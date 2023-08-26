Mike McCarthy oversaw the transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, and Trey Lance could benefit from the Dallas Cowboys head coach's memory from his Green Bay Packers days. That is according to NFL Network analyst Omar Ruiz.

He believes that Aaron Rodgers became one of the best quarterbacks in the game after sitting behind Brett Favre and Mike McCarthy, being the Packers head coach at the time, deserves a lot of credit for the situation. He thinks that Trey Lance coming in and getting a couple of years behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott under the same head coach will help the young player's development.

The case for Trey Lance not emulating Aaron Rodgers under Mike McCarthy

There are a couple of reasons why Omar Ruiz's assertion might not work out that well. One of things is that Dak Prescott is no Brett Favre. That is not to say that he is a bad quarterback but he is not a former MVP or Super Bowl winner like the former Green Bay Packers great. So, how much Trey Lance can learn from the Cowboys starting quarterback is debatable.

In fact, a better suggestion is that Trey Lance has been brought in to bring some competition to the quarterback places. Dak Prescott threw the most interceptions in the league last season and was one of the reasons the Cowboys could not do as well as they wanted. Despite having a good defense, which limited the 49ers to just 19 points, they could only score 12 points on offense as they went out in the Divisional Round.

The other reason Mike McCarthy may struggle with Trey Lance is that he is not a rookie quarterback like Aaron Rodgers was when he joined the Packers. Having played with the 49ers, Lance has to unlearn old concepts and learn new ones, which is especially tough for a young quarterback.

While Aaron Rodgers waited three years behind Brett Favre, before taking over the starting spot, the San Francisco quarterback is already in his third year. He learnt for a season behind Jimmy Garoppolo and the second season he was named the starter, only to be injured and see his position usurped by Brock Purdy.

It is not completely a like-for-like situation. Rather a more apt comparison can be made directly with Brett Favre. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons but did not have buy-in from the head coach and was traded to the Green Bay Packers, where he went on to become a legend. If their new quarterback can follow that path, the Cowboys would be more than happy.

