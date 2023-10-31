Selena Gomez raises concern over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship 'moving too fast': PageSix report

Taylor Swift has watched four Kansas City Chiefs games this season. She’s there primarily for tight end Travis Kelce, who invited her to watch one of his games. Since then, the All-Pro tight end and the 12-time Grammy Award winner have been photographed together.

Selena Gomez, one of Swift’s closest friends, isn’t against Swift and Kelce getting stronger. But as an insider exclusively told Page Six, Gomez isn’t fond of the quick pace by which things are going for the athlete and the musician.

Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce timeline

Regarding the Kelce-Swift matter, the insider shared Selena Gomez's thoughts via Page Six:

“Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galivanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her. Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this, she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”

However, this isn’t to say that Selena Gomez is against whatever Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have developed. Instead, she finds the rapidity of the events “alarming.”

Gomez pointed out that Swift was okay with being seen with Kelce’s mother, Donna, at the Arrowhead Stadium suite. Holding hands with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in front of the paparazzi is also a concern for Gomez.

Meanwhile, the insider claimed that Gomez had been invited to Chiefs games but chose not to go. She is not against Kelce and Swift getting stronger. As she communicated through the insider:

“Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic. It didn’t come from a malicious place, and it’s not that she doesn’t like them together. She’s just concerned about the way it’s being navigated.”

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs lost without Taylor Swift

The multi-awarded musician did not make the trip to Colorado for the Chiefs’ Week 8 rematch against the Denver Broncos. She was in attendance when Travis Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champions defeated their division rivals in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, the Chiefs couldn’t replicate the result as the Broncos defeated them 24-9. Kansas City failed to score a touchdown while Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions. As for Kelce, he finished with six catches for 58 yards a week after tallying 179 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That defeat snapped the Chiefs’ six-game winning streak starting in Week 2. It also ends Denver’s 16-game losing streak against Kansas City.

Meanwhile, Kelce and the Chiefs can bounce back with a Week 9 victory against the Miami Dolphins at home. Then, they will go on their bye week, wherein Travis Kelce is rumored to attend the Argentinian leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour.