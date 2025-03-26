"Selfish, diva wide receiver" - NFL scout skewers Isaiah Bond in scathing analysis of Texas star

Draft prospect Isaiah Bond’s draft stock may take a hit after a scathing criticism by an NFL analyst.

Renowned NFL insider Bob McGinn released his annual wide receiver draft report on Monday, March 24, and it contained an uncharitable view of Bond, expressed by a scout to McGinn.

“Prototypical what you would think of in a wide receiver: Just generic boilerplate, selfish, diva wide receiver,” the anonymous scout apparently said to the analyst.

The former Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Green Bay Gazette sportswriter has been in the industry for a long time, so his reports carry weight. This is his 41st year releasing a position draft preview.

What’s more worrying for a player like Bond is that McGinn gathered information from personnel executives and scouts. This sentiment may be from staff inside the NFL, some of whom have the power to decide who gets drafted.

However, it is not all bad for Isaiah Bond. McGinn's source praised his skill set.

"But, God, he’s got an incredible skill set."

Isaiah Bond’s diva personality was on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine. Bond confidently announced he would set the fastest 40-yard dash timing ever at the event. The record was broken by wide receiver Xavier Worthy last year when he ran a 4.21, a hair faster than the 4.22 record that John Ross set in 2017.

Bond then disappointed, running a 4.39. That had him tied ninth among wide receivers.

McGinn also shared that personnel executives were not excited about the class.

"One NFC personnel staffer said: 'This receiver group is terrible, absolutely terrible. There’s nothing here. Guys are going to move up a round or two just because it’s a terrible year. A third-rounder is going to be taken in the first and a fourth-rounder in the second. That’s how weak this group is. And it’s been great the last X amount of years.”

Isaiah Bond is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s draft

Analysis on Isaiah Bond is all over the place, with some scouts liking him and others being critical. His acceleration and change of direction speed can be tantalizing to some teams.

Other draft insiders, like ESPN's Mel Kiper, do not even have him in the top 10 in the position. His 5-foot-11, 180-pound frame may also deter some teams.

It highlighted the inconsistency that has followed him even last season at Texas. He had a blazing start to the season, with 364 yards and three touchdowns in the first five games, before only getting 176 yards the rest of the season.

