"Sell the farm" - Ryan Clark rips Steelers’ QB setup with aging Aaron Rodgers with long-term plans in place

Aaron Rodgers will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The four-time MVP will lead Mike Tomlin's side as they attempt to make a deep postseason run for the first time since the days of Big Ben Roethlisberger.

Ad

While some Steelers fans are pumped about the possibility of contending with the one-time Super Bowl winner, Steelers' icon Ryan Clark is less optimistic. On Tuesday, Clark spoke about the dire QB situation in Pittsburgh on Green Light with Chris Long. Clark said:

"I think Aaron Rodgers will play well. I genuinely do, and I think the team will be good, like a ten win team."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NFL analyst continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"And guess what? Next year, they'll still be looking for a quarterback. I said it on TV and people got mad at me. We need to be atrocious. They need to be awful. And so to me the only answer is, with the picks you have, you sell the farm to get the guy."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark might have a point, as Rodgers to the Steelers looks like a short rental at best. The superstar quarterback has indicated that this season will most likely be his last in the league, and that will leave a gaping hole heading into the next campaign.

Thankfully, the 2025 draft class is stacked with high-level quarterback talent. Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, Drew Allar, and more will be eligible for the 2026 draft. The Steelers could wheel and deal with a team possessing a high draft pick to end their shot-caller issues once and for all.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Rodgers headlines Pittsburgh QB setup entering 2025

Aaron Rodgers is the most famous name on the Steelers roster. The future Hall of Famer is set to play for his third team in this illustrious 21-year professional football career in 2025. He'll look to potentially end his career with one more trip to the big game and close it out with a victory at Levi's Stadium.

Ad

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the other veterans on the Steelers' QB depth chart. Rudolph spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers before a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. Thompson, on the other hand, is new to the locker room and will be competing with the next player mentioned for the QB3 role.

Will Howard is the only rookie in the Steelers' QB setup. The Steelers selected the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hero in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The goal for this season will be to absorb as much knowledge as possible from Rodgers and potentially battle for the starting spot ahead of the 2026 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.