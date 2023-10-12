Senator Rand Paul adds fire to Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine debate challenge against ‘Mr. Pfizer’ Travis Kelce

Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce being on opposite sides of the COVID-19 vaccine debate wasn't an NFL topic many saw coming. The New York Jets quarterback took the debate a step further this week.

While making his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers invited Kelce on the show to have a conversation with him about vaccines. The Jets quarterback suggested the two-time Super Bowl winner team up with Dr. Anthony Fauci, while he himself would team up with 2024 presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kelce hasn't commented on Rodgers' invitation, but a United States Senator has. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky shared the video of the quarterback's interview. He suggested in his comment that he would join the vaccine debate as well.

"I can think of someone who would also join this debate against Fauci, @AaronRodgers12"

Paul was vocal throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as he took a stance against vaccines, social distancing, and lockdowns. Now he is looking towards Rodgers as a possible ally in his stance.

How did Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce start beefing over vaccines?

At the start of the 2023 NFL season, Pfizer debuted a new commercial featuring Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce. The commercial which coined the phrase "Two things at once" informs the public that they can get the COVID-19 booster shot as well as their annual flu shot at the same time. His mom, Donna Kelce, also makes a cameo in the commercial.

After the Week 4 matchup between the Jets and Chiefs, Aaron Rodgers spoke to Pat McAfee about the game. It was then when he referred to Travis Kelce as "Mr. Pfizer." As he noted the Chiefs' tight end didn't have a productive game against the Jets' defense.

Late last week, Travis Kelce was asked by reporters about Aaron Rodgers' nickname for him. He said that he never thought he would get in the middle of a vaccine war with Aaron Rodgers.

Kelce was then asked if he stands firm on supporting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots. To which he said he did and that his decision to get the vaccine was to keep himself and everyone around him healthy.

So, when the New York Jets quarterback said they weren't at 'war' but, just having a conversation, Aaron Rodgers apparently wants to continue the conversation with Kelce as he stands firm on anti-vaccine stance.