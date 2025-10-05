  • home icon
  • “Send John Harbaugh to the gulag”: Calls mount for Ravens HC to be fired as Texans lead 24-3 at halftime

"Send John Harbaugh to the gulag": Calls mount for Ravens HC to be fired as Texans lead 24-3 at halftime

By Arnold
Modified Oct 05, 2025 18:57 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Calls mount for Ravens HC to be fired as Texans lead 24-3 at halftime- Source: Getty

John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens had a terrible start to their Week 5 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans rushed to a 24-3 lead at halftime, while the Ravens struggled offensively.

Following Baltimore's horrendous start against Houston, fans on social media slammed Ravens coach Harbaugh.

"Send John Harbaugh to the gulag," one tweeted.
"Serious question, what does John Harbaugh do?" another added.
"You still pleased about the defense John?" a third commented.

Similar reactions followed.

"OK I'm done. Fire the entire coaching staff. This is embarrassing," one wrote.
"Fire Harbaugh and Orr at halftime," another added.
"Harbaugh realizing his church sermons don't work anymore and he actually got to coach now," a user tweeted.
The Ravens are currently without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.. In his absence, Cooper Rush was given the starting role against the Texans.

However, Baltimore never really looked sharp on offense in the first half against Houston. Harbaugh and co. will need something spectacular to turn things around in the second half.

John Harbaugh won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013

Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh - Source: Imagn
The Ravens hired Harbaugh in January 2008. He is currently the second-longest serving active coach in the NFL, only behind Mike Tomlin.

Harbaugh led the Ravens to Super Bowl glory in 2013. Baltimore beat the San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

However, Harbaugh has come under pressure in the past few seasons.

The Ravens have made it to the playoffs in each of the last three years. However, failure to make it to the Super Bowl since winning it has raised some questions about Harbaugh's ability to replicate the success.

This season, the Ravens have looked disjointed. They entered their Week 5 game against the Texans with just one win and three losses.

If the Ravens fail to get their season back on track in the coming weeks, they might not qualify for the playoffs.

Edited by Arnold
