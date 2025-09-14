"Send Tua Tagovailoa back to Hawaii": Dolphins QB torched by fans as costly interception results in Miami's crushing loss to Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa’s late interception sealed a 33-27 defeat for the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots on Sunday. In the fourth quarter, Miami's rookie Malik Washington broke loose for a 74-yard punt return touchdown to give the Dolphins a four-point edge.

But the momentum vanished when Patriots return man Antonio Gibson responded with a 90-yard score on the ensuing kickoff. This put New England back in front with just over seven minutes to play.

That left Tagovailoa with two drives to rescue the game. Instead, penalties, shaky blocking and a forced throw resulted in a fourth-down interception that ended Miami’s first chance. His second attempt stalled near the midfield line, ensuring the loss.

The quarterback’s struggles in crunch time dominated conversation on X.

"Send Tua Tagovailoa back to Hawaii," posted one fan on X.

wayne @w4yneology Send Tua Tagovailoa back to Hawaii.

"TUA TAGOVAILOA IS NOT THE ANSWER , CAN WE MOVE ON NOW ? CAN WE GIVE ZACH A SHOT ? AND QUINN ? CAN WE FIRE GRIER NOW ? SADLY MIKE MUST GO TOO FOR NOT BEING HONEST WITH NOT JUST US AS FANS BUT HIMSELF…FREE WADDLE AND HILL," one fan wrote.

More reactions came in.

"Tua tagovailoa HAS to be cut. He's still throwing terrible ints. He also has no sense for pressure nor is he mobile enough to get any rushing yards. Enough is enough," another fan wrote.

"I'm so disappointed in Tua Tagovailoa man," one supporter posted.

"You've got to move on from this quick. - Tua Tagovailoa," another added.

Patriots' QB outshines Tua Tagovailoa

NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

While Miami’s veteran quarterback faltered late, New England’s QB Drake Maye delivered a composed performance. The first-round pick completed 19 of 22 passes with three total touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa’s overall stat line looked solid: 315 yards and two scores, but his decision-making under pressure raised doubts about his long-term role. A 47-yard strike to Tyreek Hill raised questions, as the underthrown ball relied more on Hill’s adjustment than arm strength.

The Dolphins’ defense didn’t help matters, surrendering over 300 yards and struggling on third downs. With Buffalo up next on a short week and Miami winless since opening day, pressure is mounting on Tagovailoa.

