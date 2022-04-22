"He doesn't have the kind of skill set"- Senior NFL analyst doesn't think Mac Jones is a franchise QB

Michael McCorkle “Mac” Jones was drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots last year out of Alabama. He had a decent season as a rookie, leading the Patriots to a playoff birth on 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and a 67.6 completion percentage.

Though the Pats were knocked out in the wild card round, it was a positive step for the rookie quarterback, who outperformed all the other rookies at the position. Head coach Bill Belichick has shown that he can mold raw talents into elite athletes throughout his career.

Now, ESPN’s NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper has weighed in on whether or not Mac Jones can be turned into a franchise quarterback.

"Potentially, Molly, he doesn't have the kind of skill set that you normally say a franchise quarterback has but keep in mind Tom Brady didn't have that either running a 5'2 4'40 and I only had 24 vertical. Lowest numbers I've ever had for a quarterback coming out that was actually written up by me in terms of an analysis so Mac Jones is always going to be the smartest man in the building."

Kiper went on to say:

"Okay any position any quarterback with skill one to 10 He's a 20 in terms of intelligence football IQ that will take him a long way it took him to the number one spot of all the rookie quarterbacks this year when he was the last that top group taken last year that does he need help around them? Yes, he's both tight ends on the field at the same time and needs Devonte Parker to have that impact and obviously he's got to keep improving that arm strength."

The New England Patriots continue to build around their young quarterback

Mel Kiper Jr. @MelKiperESPN Two-round mock draft is here. I have four defenders in the top four picks, which has only happened once in draft history — 1991. espn.com/nfl/insider/dr… Two-round mock draft is here. I have four defenders in the top four picks, which has only happened once in draft history — 1991. espn.com/nfl/insider/dr…

The analyst went on to say that the young QB would need to be surrounded by the right weapons if he were to make the jump to the next level, and it seems the Patriots are on the right path.

They recently signed DeVante Parker through a trade with the Miami Dolphins. If the offense continues to rely on the two tight end set and high output wide receivers, Mac Jones’ ceiling will continue to grow.

LIVE POLL Q. Does Mac Jones have the potential to be a franchise quarterback? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht