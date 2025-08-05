  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Senior vs Freshman" - NFL fans react to Geno Smith's viral high school picture with rapper Yung Miami 

"Senior vs Freshman" - NFL fans react to Geno Smith's viral high school picture with rapper Yung Miami 

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 05, 2025 02:32 GMT
Geno Smith and Yung Miami once went to high school together - via Getty/CMS
Geno Smith and Yung Miami once went to high school together (Image Source: Getty/CMS)

Geno Smith has had an eventful football career, going from the West Virginia Mountaineers' best quarterback to struggling with the New York Jets, then languishing as a backup on various teams before reviving his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ad

What many may not know about the two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 Comeback Player of the Year is that he went to the same high school as rapper Yung Miami in Miramar, Florida, his birthplace.

On Monday, Female Rap Room uploaded old images of them together during those days:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans had all sorts of reactions to it, as they shared their thoughts on X/Twitter:

Ad
"So nostalgic," one fan reminisced.
"She could’ve been a WAG," another fan said.
"I just know Geno got hella stories about her," one fan added.
"Geno Smith has not aged a day wow," a fan wrote.
"Lmao this so random," another fan said.

Geno Smith discusses relationship with Las Vegas Raiders part-owner Tom Brady

This year will mark a new chapter in Geno Smith's career, as he becomes the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback.

Ad

The once-proud AFC West franchise has been in a bad place regarding football's most important position ever since Derek Carr departed after the 2022 season. Jimmy Garoppolo was thought to be an upgrade for 2023, only for him to play poorly before being benched, then released.

Gardner Minshew, coming off a surprise Pro Bowl campaign with the Indianapolis Colts as Anthony Richardson's injury stand-in, suffered the same fate in 2024.

Now, they hope that Smith will be unlike any of them. He is coming off three straight winning records, and his exploits caught the attention of Tom Brady, against whom he went 1-4 during his days as a Jet. Speaking to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Omar Ruiz on Monday, Smith said of their newfound bond:

Ad
"It's great to not have to compete against him anymore. Just to have a guy like to lean on. I mean, this is the best of the best. When he speaks you listen. He's done a great job with this organization and so forth. He's really helping the quarterback; he's helping me out and he's a mentor."
Ad

Geno Smith is expected to make his Raiders debut on Sept. 7 against the New England Patriots, with kickoff scheduled at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on CBS.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications