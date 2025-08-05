"Senior vs Freshman" - NFL fans react to Geno Smith's viral high school picture with rapper Yung Miami 

Geno Smith has had an eventful football career, going from the West Virginia Mountaineers' best quarterback to struggling with the New York Jets, then languishing as a backup on various teams before reviving his career with the Seattle Seahawks.What many may not know about the two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 Comeback Player of the Year is that he went to the same high school as rapper Yung Miami in Miramar, Florida, his birthplace.On Monday, Female Rap Room uploaded old images of them together during those days:Fans had all sorts of reactions to it, as they shared their thoughts on X/Twitter:Burna @burnaboi_LINKSenior vs Freshman&quot;So nostalgic,&quot; one fan reminisced.&quot;She could’ve been a WAG,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I just know Geno got hella stories about her,&quot; one fan added.&quot;Geno Smith has not aged a day wow,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Lmao this so random,&quot; another fan said.Geno Smith discusses relationship with Las Vegas Raiders part-owner Tom BradyThis year will mark a new chapter in Geno Smith's career, as he becomes the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback.The once-proud AFC West franchise has been in a bad place regarding football's most important position ever since Derek Carr departed after the 2022 season. Jimmy Garoppolo was thought to be an upgrade for 2023, only for him to play poorly before being benched, then released.Gardner Minshew, coming off a surprise Pro Bowl campaign with the Indianapolis Colts as Anthony Richardson's injury stand-in, suffered the same fate in 2024.Now, they hope that Smith will be unlike any of them. He is coming off three straight winning records, and his exploits caught the attention of Tom Brady, against whom he went 1-4 during his days as a Jet. Speaking to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Omar Ruiz on Monday, Smith said of their newfound bond:&quot;It's great to not have to compete against him anymore. Just to have a guy like to lean on. I mean, this is the best of the best. When he speaks you listen. He's done a great job with this organization and so forth. He's really helping the quarterback; he's helping me out and he's a mentor.&quot;Geno Smith is expected to make his Raiders debut on Sept. 7 against the New England Patriots, with kickoff scheduled at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on CBS.