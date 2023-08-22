Jason McCourty explains Bill Belichick’s changing tone on Tom Brady after “statue” comments

For decades, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were known for arguing on a consistent basis. Now, it seems, Belichick has thrown in the towel.

The coach was asked earlier this week about his former quarterback getting a statue, per Savage. He responded with, "Give him whatever he wants." The comments stunned the public, but at least one former Patriots player has come forward to explain.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Jason McCourty pointed to the time that has passed since the heat of the prime of the relationship. Over time, he surmised, the source of the friction has eroded away. Here's how he put it:

"I think this is the respect of when you move far enough away from what you just accomplished... you look back on it and you're just like 'dang' and Brady won a Super Bowl in Tampa but I also think in his years in Tampa, he appreciated Bill being away from him just as much as obviously, as the Patriots have struggled without Tom. I think it was mutual..."

He continued, claiming that the earlier era is now truly separated from today:

"I think this is just you move away from what you've gone through on a daily basis, and the frustrations moved to the wayside. And you just start to reflect on the special moments that you have while you were together."

Tom Brady enjoys first August without football in decades

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and other older quarterbacks have spent basically every August working out on grass for almost as long as they can remember. It undoubtedly has been a new experience for Brady to not need to tense up this time of year, be at places at a specific time, and be ready to work.

Instead, he's gotten to sit back and watch analysts, former colleagues, and reporters continue to talk about him. However, this also is set to be the last August that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will have entirely 'off' for the next decade.

Tom Brady has signed a deal with FOX, putting him back near the gridiron throughout the season.

The $375 million deal begins in 2024 and, as fans have been reminded this August, commentators are not entirely free at this time of year. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were just on Monday Night Football this week.

Also, Ian Eagle, Mike Tirico, Dan Fouts, Cris Collinsworth, Kevin Harlan and other commentators have shown up randomly throughout the preseason. Next year, the expectation is that No. 12 will don the headset as well.

