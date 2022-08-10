"Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity" - Serena Williams takes a brutally unexpected dig at TB12 in her retirement announcement

If Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, what does that make Serena Williams? She is widely considered the greatest women's tennis player of all time and one of the greatest athletes ever. She's up there with a list of people who have completely dominated their respective sports. Names such as Michael Phelps, Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, and Michael Jordan, among others.

As such, there's a natural comparison between these athletes. Determining who is better is futile when they play completely different sports, but the comparisons still come.

Williams announced she was stepping away from the game of tennis after this year's U.S. Open. Though she will compete in the event, she's effectively retired.

In her retirement announcement, she made note of those comparisons between her and the other "GOATs" in sports. She took a shot at Tom Brady in the process. She lamented that it was difficult for her to be a mother and an athlete, saying it was likely easier for a father to handle duel responsibilities:

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity."

She admitted that she does love being a woman, though it does make being an athlete a little more challenging:

"Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital—although things got super complicated on the other side."

Tom Brady initially retired, just like Williams is planning to do. He cited the desire to be present with his family before initially backing out and returning to the NFL.

Tom Brady and Serena Williams - who was more dominant?

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Compared to other NFL players, none have been more dominant than Tom Brady. He alone has seven Super Bowl rings, which is more than any other franchise. He won six with the New England Patriots, who are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most by a franchise (the record is six).

That makes him easily the most dominant NFL player of all time, but how does it compare to Serena Williams? Well, she is the most dominant tennis player of all time. Even when comparing men's and women's tennis, she comes out on top.

Her 23 Open Era titles are more than anyone else. Only Roger Federer comes close with 22. So, who's better? It depends on who's answering that question, but neither Brady nor Williams is the wrong answer.

