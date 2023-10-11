Sergio Brown arrested: Ex- Patriots DB facing murder charges in mother’s death

Former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown was arrested in San Diego, California, on first-degree murder charges after a month-long investigation after Brown's mother, Myrtle was found dead in Illinois on Sept. 16.

At the time, Brown was reported missing and was found weeks later in Mexico. According to CNN, law enforcement officials in Mexico found Brown and deported him to the United States, where he was arrested on Tuesday. He will now be taken back to Illinois.

The former New England Patriots defensive back was reportedly seen partying with others in "a tropical location," according to CNN, and he called his mother's death "fake news" on his social media accounts. Brown claimed he thought his mother was on vacation:

“Fake news. It has to be the FBI, they came into my house…unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home, the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood Police. I thought my momma was on vacation.”

Myrtle Brown was found dead near a creek after her family reported she and Sergio as missing when they were unable to contact either.

When did Sergio Brown play in the NFL?

Sergio Brown went undrafted in 2010 after playing at Notre Dame. He was signed by the New England Patriots after the draft. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster and was signed to the Patriots' practice squad.

He spent the 2010 and 2011 NFL seasons on the Patriots' active roster and practice squad. Brown was then signed by the Indianapolis Colts, where he played four seasons. He then was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 but was released after just one season.

Brown split the 2016 season with the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. He hasn't played in the NFL since. He accumulated 144 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and 10 pass deflections in seven seasons.