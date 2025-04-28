Tetairoa McMillan was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team was expected to be seeking upgrades for their wide receivers and they wasted no time in picking arguably the top overall prospect in the position.

Ad

The Arizona Wildcats star was reportedly desired by several teams, so it appears to be a solid pick for the Panthers. Franchise legend Luke Kuechly recently appeared on an episode of the Up & Adams show to discuss the addition of McMillan and what it could mean for their overall outlook going forward.

Kuechly explained:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"On the offensiveside of the ball, you go and draft Legette, and then moving forward to this year, you go an get Tetairoa. You look at our wide receivers on the offensive side of the ball, and they're big. Thielen is 6'2"-6'3", Legette is big, you look at Tetairoa and he's a 6'5" guy, and Jalen Coker is a big guy."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kuechly continued:

"So they're surrounding Bryce, with the guys up front and guys outside. Then you bring ion Rico Dowdle and you draft Trevor Etienne. The obviously having Chuba back, and the team is set up for Bryce to have a ton of success."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luke Kuechly apparently believes that the Panthers are making every effort to surround quarterback Bryce Young with the best possible situation to potentially succeed. His career in Carolina has been up and down, but the legendary linebacker thinks he can take a massive step forward. Tetairoa McMillan can theoretically help him do so, if he lives up to his elite upside.

Tetairoa McMillan rookie outlook with Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers have had one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in recent years, especially after trading away Diontae Johnson and Jonathon Mingo last year. While they have relatively solid role players, what they are truly missing is a reliable number-one option to challenge opposing defenses. This has been one of the biggest issues with their offensive structure.

This is where Tetairoa McMillan can potentially shine as many around the league project him to be the best wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He has a massive frame for the position, which can be extremely useful for quarterback Bryce Young in their passing game. He should be able to stretch the field, make contested catches, and be a legitimate threat in the red zone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.