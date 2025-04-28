Tetairoa McMillan was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team was expected to be seeking upgrades for their wide receivers and they wasted no time in picking arguably the top overall prospect in the position.
The Arizona Wildcats star was reportedly desired by several teams, so it appears to be a solid pick for the Panthers. Franchise legend Luke Kuechly recently appeared on an episode of the Up & Adams show to discuss the addition of McMillan and what it could mean for their overall outlook going forward.
Kuechly explained:
"On the offensiveside of the ball, you go and draft Legette, and then moving forward to this year, you go an get Tetairoa. You look at our wide receivers on the offensive side of the ball, and they're big. Thielen is 6'2"-6'3", Legette is big, you look at Tetairoa and he's a 6'5" guy, and Jalen Coker is a big guy."
Kuechly continued:
"So they're surrounding Bryce, with the guys up front and guys outside. Then you bring ion Rico Dowdle and you draft Trevor Etienne. The obviously having Chuba back, and the team is set up for Bryce to have a ton of success."
Luke Kuechly apparently believes that the Panthers are making every effort to surround quarterback Bryce Young with the best possible situation to potentially succeed. His career in Carolina has been up and down, but the legendary linebacker thinks he can take a massive step forward. Tetairoa McMillan can theoretically help him do so, if he lives up to his elite upside.
Tetairoa McMillan rookie outlook with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have had one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in recent years, especially after trading away Diontae Johnson and Jonathon Mingo last year. While they have relatively solid role players, what they are truly missing is a reliable number-one option to challenge opposing defenses. This has been one of the biggest issues with their offensive structure.
This is where Tetairoa McMillan can potentially shine as many around the league project him to be the best wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He has a massive frame for the position, which can be extremely useful for quarterback Bryce Young in their passing game. He should be able to stretch the field, make contested catches, and be a legitimate threat in the red zone.
