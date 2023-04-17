"Sh** ain’t never sweet" - Jalen Ramsey claps back at Antonio Brown over best NFL CB comments

It seems Jalen Ramsey does not like Antonio Brown very much. On the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Brown was asked who the best cornerback he ever faced was.

He said he had "never found him yet", but he did mention Jalen Ramsey as the one who talked the most trash to him:

“We bombing him first play. A guy like that, we’re going to bomb him the first play. You just look in his eyes and then walk away. First play, we taking him deep. That’s how we started the game with him.”

Ramsey was not one to take that lightly, responding with a series of tweets, the first being an assortment of photos and videos of him intercepting a pass meant for Brown:

"Lord knows I won more than I lost lol. God bless!"

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey

God bless! 🏾 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Antonio Brown was talkin his shit when asked who was the best cornerback he faced & went in on jalen Ramsey Antonio Brown was talkin his shit when asked who was the best cornerback he faced & went in on jalen Ramsey 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7nI0GgJt9G 🤔 Lord knows I won more than I lost lolGod bless! 🤔 Lord knows I won more than I lost lol God bless! 🙏🏾 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5AK3oxVmmd

Ramsey then mentioned that after Brown's catch on him, the wide receiver did not record another:

"Oh & after that catch he talking about from the year before, he didn’t have another catch that game ON ME!"

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey 🤫 Oh & after that catch he talking about from the year before, he didn’t have another catch that game ON ME! Oh & after that catch he talking about from the year before, he didn’t have another catch that game ON ME! 👀🤫

He closed his tirade with a message to Brown:

"& this ain’t no disrespect kus he too 5 ALL time, but shid ain’t never sweet so let’s get sum straightening"

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey & this ain’t no disrespect kus he too 5 ALL time, but shid ain’t never sweet so let’s get sum straightening & this ain’t no disrespect kus he too 5 ALL time, but shid ain’t never sweet so let’s get sum straightening

Brown may be retired from football, but if Ramsey joins him, it will be interesting to see how they fare in an exhibition game.

Where is Jalen Ramsey playing in 2023?

Miami Dolphins introduce cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Whhile Brown is now busy owning an arena football team, Ramsey is beginning a new chapter in his career.

The Pro Bowl cornerback was traded to the Miami Dolphins last month for tight end Hinter Long and a third-round pick for this year. On the day the news of the trade broke, he tweeted:

"I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! Miami Dolphins LETSGO!"

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey 🏾 I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! @MiamiDolphins LETSGO! 🧡 I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! 🙏🏾@MiamiDolphins LETSGO! 🧡

In a feature for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer explained that, on becoming available for trades last winter, Ramsey's agent Robert Mulugheta mentioned the Dolphins as a possible destination.

The then-Los Angeles Ram concurred, and soon it became the only destination he would accept:

"I'm not going anywhere but there," Ramsey told Mulugheta. "So make sure that's where I end up."

Ramsey's addition is expected to bolster a defense that already has fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Bradley Chubb. Together with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins could make a Super Bowl push.

