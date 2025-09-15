"Sh*t's embarrassing": Myles Garrett doesn't mince words on Browns' second-half meltdown vs. Ravens in 41-17 loss

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't mince his words after his team's 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 on Sunday. The Browns were seemingly in the game when they trailed 10-3 at halftime, but the Ravens pulled away in the second half to record a dominant win.

Ad

After the Browns' loss to Baltimore, Garrett said that his team needs to do better as a whole unit.

“I mean, the sh*t’s embarrassing,” Garrett said. “We got to be better on defense. We got to be better as a team. They slowly chipped away, and we did a solid job, holding them to three when we could, and then eventually the dam broke, and they just did whatever they wanted, and we have to continue to play a 60-minute game.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the star of the show on Sunday. He completed 19 of 25 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, Browns quarterback Joe Flacco completed 25 of 25 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He was later replaced by Dillon Gabriel, who completed all three of his passes for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Garrett had five tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks against the Ravens. He was one of the better defensive players on the team.

Ad

Myles Garrett and Browns will face a stern test against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2

Cleveland Browns QB Myles Garrett - Source: Getty

Myles Garrett and the Browns will face the high-flying Green Bay Packers in Week 3 on Sunday. The Packers beat the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and then took down the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Ad

The Browns, meanwhile, are yet to register a win this season. They suffered a narrow 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Cleveland will need to turn things around soon if it wants to make the playoffs. Having a frustrated Garrett in the Browns' defense also won't help the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.