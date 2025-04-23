"Shame on the whole organization" - Cowboys icon Michael Irvin slams Giants for doubting Shedeur Sanders' potential before draft

Shedeur Sanders has garnered a lot of interest from teams ahead of the NFL draft. While some have suggested that the quarterback might not be a success in the big league, others have highlighted that he has the potential to become an NFL great.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that the New York Giants might not pick Sanders with the No. 3 pick this year. However, NFL legend Michael Irvin has slammed the Big Blue and the Cleveland Browns for doubting the Colorado QB's potential ahead of the draft.

"You tell me you were sold on Daniel Jones, but you ain't sold on Shedeur Sanders," Irvin said on FS1's Speak. "This is why you’re in the problems that you’re in right now. You saw him and said, 'Oh, yeah, I'm gonna give him $40 million, but I can't take him cause he can't win for me.' That's the craziness that I'm seeing here.

"That's the ignorance that is, and I call these: smart dummies...Shame on all of them, the whole staff, the whole organization, both of them, the Giants and the Browns. You put resources towards the quarterback position, now go find you a young quarterback. You don’t have them in the room.”

Sanders has been projected as a top-10 pick, but some feel that his draft stock has been falling ever since his final game for CU. Even the Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked with taking Sanders in the first round with the No. 21 pick.

Irvin played 12 seasons as a wideout for the Dallas Cowboys and won three Super Bowls. Following his retirement in July 2000, Irvin transitioned into a sports analyst.

Shedeur Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award following his final year at Colorado

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in his final year at Colorado. He was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year for recording 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and four rushing TDs, leading CU to a 9-4 record in the process.

Sanders played two years at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023. His No. 2 Buffs jersey was retired by CU during the spring football game on Saturday.

Following his solid career at the collegiate level, fans will be eager to see where Sanders lands in the NFL.

