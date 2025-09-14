"Shameless idiots": NFL fans rip Travis Kelce and Chiefs players for showing support to suspended WR Rashee Rice with special gesture

Rashee Rice is still not allowed to play for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his absence has since been remembered by his teammates. The wide receiver agreed to a six-game suspension with the NFL for an off-field incident following the 2023 season, including a car crash.

When entering the locker room for the Week 2 game between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, many of the players spotted a shirt with "Free 4" written on it, referencing the number of their suspended teammate. Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and Travis Kelce all went to warm-ups with the shirt.

NFL fans were extremely disappointed with the actions of Kansas City's players. Rashee Rice's car crash involved him fleeing the scene, and fans criticized the shirt idea due to his suspension not being an ordinary case.

"Genuinely insane shit. He is free, and the only reason he is free is because he’s a professional football player", wrote a second fan.

"Anyone wearing a shirt that says 'don't do the crime if you can't do the time?", a third fan asked ironically.

CHRIS @csea__go and they are all deluded AF for wearing it… if he was a nobody he would be in the slammer

tío willy @WillyxRobles Almost like if he only had a speeding ticket 😭😭

scott @shunts1224 This is why no one likes them

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

