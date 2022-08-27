Shane Buechele NFL contract breakdown, salary and career earnings

The Kansas City Chiefs added six picks to their team in the 2021 NFL Draft. Out of these six draft picks was Shane Buechele, who was added to the Chiefs' practice squad as a quarterback. Buechele was the only player who was promoted from the practice squad to the active team as a reserved quarterback.

Although he was promoted to the team, he still hasn't played a single game for the Chiefs. Last season, Chad Henne served as the backup quarterback to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Henne's contract ended in 2022. It was speculated that Buechele would be the next backup quarterback.

The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed 37-year-old Chad Henne for the 2022 season. Buechele will, once again, compete against Chad Henne for the backup position. Let's take a look at Shane Buechele's contract details and career earnings.

SMU v Navy

After remaining undrafted in the 2021 NFL season, Shane Buechele signed a $660,000 contract with the Kansas City Chiefs that included a $15,000 signing bonus.

The Chiefs promoted Buechele to the team squad last season to protect him from getting signed by another team. Buechele's average salary at the start of the 2021 season was $252,000. It got increased to $293,328 after he got selected to the team's squad.

In 2022, Buechele will earn a base salary of $825,000 while carrying a cap hit of $825,000.

Will Shane Buechele play as a backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes this season?

Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

Chad Henne is back in the Chiefs squad for another season, which has raised questions about Buechele's position with the team. The Kansas City Chiefs ended their preseason with a 17-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. In the three exhibition games the Chiefs have played in the preseason, both Chad and Buechele were tested.

Chad Henne played three games and threw for 33 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Out of the ten pass attempts, he completed six of them. Buechele threw for 335 yards and scored three passing touchdowns with one interception. Buechele could impress anyone with an impressive 54 yards long pass to tight end Matt Bushman.

Shane Buechele was given plenty of chances this season by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. While Patrick Mahomes will start most of the matches in the regular season, there will be a tough fight between those who will play as his backup option. Buechele has proven that he can be productive on the field. Because of this, he might get a chance to play this regular season.

The Chiefs will play their first-week game against the Cardinals on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Henne versus. Buechele at the Chiefs, let's see who gets to play as the backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe