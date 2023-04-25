Shane McMahon hits the gym with NFL star Derrick Henry for first time since Wrestlemania injury

WWE star Shane McMahon is on the road to recovery and he is doing it alongside Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

McMahon was a part of Wrestlemania 39 but suffered a leg injury which was later confirmed as a torn quad. After undergoing surgery, the son of WWE owner Vince McMahon is back in the gym and making steady progress.

In a video posted on his Instagram, McMahon can be seen doing a weight session alongside Derrick Henry while sitting on a bench. We can see McMahon's leg in a full brace as he continues his long road to recovery.

McMahon is three weeks post-surgery and the general timeframe for a successful recovery is between four and six weeks, but of course, that depends on the individual.

It is surely a good sign that he can participate in a workout at this early stage and having Derrick Henry alongside him will no doubt be extra motivation for McMahon to speed through his rehab.

Derrick Henry's Titans future uncertain

As we saw in Shane McMahon's Instagram post, Henry is working out as his future with the Titans remains uncertain at best. The running back is keeping himself fit as the offseason programs begin to get underway.

Several rumors have been swirling around of late that the Titans could look to move on from Henry via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys.

Coming off a 1,538-yard, 13-touchdown season last year, it is clear that Henry has plenty of gas in the tank to continue playing at a high level. But perhaps the Titans want some more draft capital to improve their roster.

Henry is set to make $10.5 million as a base salary in 2023 and has a cap hit of $16.3 million. That might make teams think twice before entertaining a trade.

Several teams could do with a 3x All-Pro running back, but at his price, it might be hard to find a suitor. Unless Henry and the Titans agree to new, revised terms and then facilitate a trade, the market is rather thin.

Nevertheless, with his future uncertain, Henry is still working out and is rubbing shoulders with Shane McMahon in the process.

