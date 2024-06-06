  • NFL
  • Shane Steichen gives clarity on Anthony Richardson's injury scare during Colts minicamp

Shane Steichen gives clarity on Anthony Richardson's injury scare during Colts minicamp

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 06, 2024 17:28 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles
Shane Steichen gives clarity on Anthony Richardson's injury scare during Colts minicamp

Colts fans and Shane Steichen alike would want this season to be one where Anthony Richardson can finally be healthy and stake claim to follow in the footsteps of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. But supporters were left sweating when it emerged that the quarterback was missing from minicamp because of an injury.

Thankfully, the head coach came out and said that the rest was due to an abundance of caution. Shane Steichen reassured Indianapolis fans,

“There’s nothing to worry about.”
also-read-trending Trending

He said that Anthony Richardson felt some soreness in his shoulder and was checked out for that. He also added that were it gameday, the quarterback could have played.

Shane Steichen's comments might alleviate Colts fans worries after Anthony Richardson receives treatment on back-to-back days

Shane Steichen's comments will calm the nerves of Indianapolis fans but there would still be concern about their quarterback. That is natural since they lost Anthony Richardson for the season last year in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans after an ACL injury that required surgery. Given his injury history, anything that might indicate that he is not fully fit will be picked by the fans.

Of particular concern is that before today, trainers had to come out and use a foam roller on his back during the previous day's practice. He did not miss a single play due to that but it was still a bit jarring to see since the medical team did not need to come out for anybody else.

As reported through 1075thefan.com, observers noted,

“It’s medical attention, on your star quarterback on back-to-back days. When he hasn’t been hit in eight months. Of the eighty guys at this minicamp, I’m going to guess Richardson is the only one I have seen get medical attention.”

Anthony Richardson is coming back after eight months and he has not been tackled or hit during that time. It is the beginning of the training period and even then if there is attention from the medical team towards him, it will set tongues wagging.

On the other hand, coming back after such a big injury layoff can often lead to players taking some to warm up and getting back into the flow. Stiffness and soreness could be common problems during this time.

Shane Steichen certainly seems convinced that Anthony Richardson is ready to go. Now, it will be up to the quarterback to prove his worth and use the upcoming season to stake his claim to be the next long-term franchise quarterback for the Colts.

