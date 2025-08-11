Shane Steichen makes feelings known on Daniel Jones' QB1 status after Anthony Richardson's injury

The competition between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson remains a hot topic for the Indianapolis Colts. The two quarterbacks are fighting for the starter spot, and they got to see game action for the first time in preseason.Richardson, however, lost ground in the battle. He started the game for the Colts in Week 1, but injured his finger after a few plays. He was sacked by Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo and had to leave the game due to the injury, with Jones taking over after.On Sunday, Kay Adams visited the Colts' training camp and spoke with coach Shane Steichen about the quarterback competition. Steichen said he's happy with the progress they're making, but he doesn't know when he'll declare a winner:&quot;The good thing about that competition is that these guys are pushing each other, are making each other better. I see growth in both of them. I don’t know when I’ll make that decision, obviously we've got a couple of weeks before the first game. Obviously it's gotta be made before then, and that's probably when I'll stop being grilled about it.&quot;Richardson returned to practice on Sunday. Steichen confirmed on Sunday that Jones will be the starter in Week 2 of the preseason as he continues to split reps with the starters to decide his quarterback for the regular season.Quenton Nelson praises Anthony Richardson's development entering crucial year of his careerEveryone inside the Colts' organization wants to see the quarterback progress, especially with the resources they invested in 2023 to acquire his services. One of the most respected players in the locker room, guard Quenton Nelson, praised the third-year quarterback after Sunday's practice:“Anthony is having his best camp ever…his energy, going into Year 3, maturing…accuracy, spreading the ball around”In his two seasons in the league, he has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His progress has been hampered due to multiple injuries, but 2025 is a crucial year for him to solidify himself as the franchise quarterback in Indianapolis. Otherwise, the Colts will start looking through other avenues.