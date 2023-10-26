Shannon Sharpe admits Taylor Swift's NFL presence is threatening his record as Travis Kelce plays catch-up

Are Shannon Sharpe's NFL records falling to the "Taylor Swift Effect"? The Hall of Fame tight end still holds records at the position. However, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is quickly closing in.

After another monstrous game by Kelce on Sunday, with Swift in attendance, Sharpe predicted his next record is on the line. The Super Bowl-winning tight end responded to a comment on social media about Kelce potentially passing his records, if Swift continues to attend Kansas City Chiefs games.

"Prob within next 3-5 gms," said Sharpe on X.

What is Shannon Sharpe's single-game record?

NFL fans and Sharpe anxiously watched Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Chargers as Kelce inched close to Sharpe's record for most receiving yards in a game for a tight end.

Sharpe set the record on October 20, 2002, as he amassed 214 receiving yards for the Denver Broncos coincidentally against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce ended Sunday with 12 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown. The tight end had over 100 yards in the first half.

Is Travis Kelce playing better with Taylor Swift in attendance?

Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl-winning tight end who can become a first-ballot Hall of Famer when all is said and done. He and Patrick Mahomes' chemistry on the field is also a reason for the team's success. So, could he be getting even better?

The CBS broadcast on Sunday had a graphic that showed Kelce is playing better this season with Swift in attendance. Granted every broadcast takes any opportunity to mention the singer, but the stats are there to prove this could be true.

Swift has attended four games this season as the Chiefs faced the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are undefeated in those games. Kelce's stats in that span are also impressive.

The Chiefs tight end averages 108 yards per game with Swift in attendance. When she's not in attendance, he averages 46.5 yards per game. Whether this continues to be the case remains to be seen. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is aware of it and recently stated he hopes she continues to come around.