"Cleveland, what have you done?" - Shannon Sharpe believes Browns have broken the QB market by handing Deshaun Watson $230 million contract

Deshaun Watson continues to accumulate accusations of sexual misconduct from massage therapists while the Cleveland Browns wait and see if the quarterback they just signed to a record-breaking deal will play a snap this season. In the meantime, they've excused their former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield from minicamp after alienating him in their pursuit of Watson.

Sadly, this is just the standard operating procedure for the Cleveland Browns. No other team in the NFL shoots themselves in the foot more. Shannon Sharpe recently addressed the Browns' massive deal for Watson and how it will affect the rest of the league on an episode of Undisputed. He said:

"Deshaun Watson's contract messed up everything for quarterbacks moving forward. $230 million guaranteed. That's where it is. And Lamar Jackson says, 'Hold on, I have something that Deshaun Watson doesn't have. I have a unanimous MVP of the league. Yep. So that's the starting point from where I'm trying to be. You heard the owner Steve Bisciotti say, 'What have you done? Cleveland, what have you done?"

Thanks to the Watson deal, Lamar Jackson is now holding out for a new deal of his own, likely for a larger payoff than what Watson received. After all, not only did Jackson win a unanimous MVP, as Sharpe pointed out, but he's also not facing suspension this season.

Deshaun Watson suspension would cost the Browns another season

The Browns knew the kind of legal trouble Watson was facing. Additionally, the quarterback has had no actual accomplishments since being in the league in his time with the Houston Texans. The stats are there, but he's won no awards, no MVPs, and only a single playoff game. Should he miss this season, that would be two in a row.

Cleveland Browns @Browns Schwartz is feeling more comfortable and confident as he enters his second season Schwartz is feeling more comfortable and confident as he enters his second season

The Browns continue to prove they are among the most poorly run franchises in the league. The impulsive decision to sign Watson to such a massive deal with, at the time, twenty sexual misconduct allegations against him was a bad one.

In short, on paper, he's not much better than Baker Mayfield. It wouldn't be a surprise to see third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett starting for the Browns this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far