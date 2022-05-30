"Don't let him fool you thinking this is his choice" - Shannon Sharpe blasts Antonio Brown over comments of not returning to NFL

Antonio Brown continues to stay in the news, despite no longer being an active part of the NFL. Just weeks ago, he released his first rap album. He is currently making the rounds because of comments about his future in the league.

During an interview at a Fan Controlled Football League game, Brown was asked if he would play next season, to which he responded with the following:

“Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports 1 Show Undisputed, believes that Brown not playing in the NFL is not by his design. Here's what Sharpe had to say:

"Nobody's playing themselves...don't you play yourself thinking teams are lining up to get you. Don't let AB fool you guys thinking this is his choice. The NFL is saying, 'AB, you're probably not playing this year.' That has got nothing to do with AB. Because he played himself in three different locations. The Steelers, the Raiders, and now Tampa. And the one place that he was offered to go back, he burned that bridge talking foolishness about Tom Brady, the man that threw him a lifeline to save him when he was drowning to begin with."

According to Sharpe, it's the NFL that doesn't want AB, and not the other way around. Sharpe has been critical of Brown in the past, and that continues with the most recent episode of Undisputed.

Will Antonio Brown play in the NFL in 2022?

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If one were to take the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver at his word, then he has no interest in returning to the league. According to his response in the interview, you would be "playing yourself" if you thought otherwise.

However, it's hard to see the former All-Pro receiver turn down an opportunity to play in a league where he has arguably been the best receiver in the game over the past 10 seasons.

During his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-2018), Brown was named to the All-Pro team five times and the Pro Bowl seven times.

AB @AB84 Just wanna Retire A Steeler Just wanna Retire A Steeler

He twice led the league in receptions in 2014 and 2015 while also twice leading the league in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017. For all of his efforts, he was named to the NFL 2010 All-Decade team.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



6-year peak season averages:



Brown Johnson

114.3 REC 89.7

1,524 YDS 1,424

11.2 TD 10.3

99.4 YDS/G 95.0



Business was booming for a long time Is Antonio Brown a Hall of Famer?6-year peak season averages:Brown Johnson114.3 REC 89.71,524 YDS 1,42411.2 TD 10.399.4 YDS/G 95.0Business was booming for a long time Is Antonio Brown a Hall of Famer?6-year peak season averages:Brown Johnson114.3 REC 89.7 1,524 YDS 1,424 11.2 TD 10.3 99.4 YDS/G 95.0Business was booming for a long time 💥 https://t.co/58bQ3i6OjA

Despite many controversies involving fake vaccination cards, storming off during the middle of a game, and allegations of sexual assault, teams have continued to sign the much-maligned receiver.

The NFL is a league that has often lauded talent over everything else. Until there is a change, it's easy to believe that we could once again see Brown playing for another franchise in 2022

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far