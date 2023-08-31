The Indianapolis Colts aren't the most popular team right now as the Jonathan Taylor contract talks are going downhill. But now general manager Chris Ballard has compared Anthony Richardson's situation to that of former Colt Andrew Luck.

With the big story being that Richardson needs to have a star running back behind him to help take the pressure off the rookie quarterback, Ballard, in a news conference, fired back and said that Luck didn't have a star back, and it didn't hurt him.

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe gave his thoughts on the situation. Luck retired at 29 due to several issues, and Sharpe pointed this out on X (Twitter):

"Didn’t help they couldn’t run the ball or protect Luck. That’s prob the main reason he retired at 29."

Luck, for many, was on a path to the Hall of Fame, such was his talent. But he took repeated beatings from not having good enough protection from his offensive line and not having a running game. Many felt that was the reason he retired.

But clearly, Ballard doesn't see it that way, as contract talks with Taylor remain at an impasse.

What's in store for Anthony Richardson in rookie season?

Anthony Richardson

Depending on who you ask, what's in store for Anthony Richardson in his rookie season is pain. The rookie, for some, is set to have a tough introduction to the NFL due to the fact that Taylor won't be on the field.

There is no denying Richardson's physical capabilities, and while some think he is a one-trick pony, he has shown his passing talent throughout preseason.

In the end, making a rookie quarterback's job easier should be the first port of call for teams. Give him as many weapons and help as possible, but it appears that the Colts didn't get that memo.

Richardson has no star back and a limited receiving room, and it's worth remembering that not a single down has been played, so this is all projections.

Either way, Anthony Richardson looks to be in for a tough rookie campaign, and Colts fans won't want what happened to Luck to happen to their star rookie.

