Shannon Sharpe blasts Tom Brady for costing Buccaneers their game against Aaron Rodgers' Packers: "You've got to speed up the process"

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers survived a 14-12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, despite a late comeback attempt by Tampa.

The injury-riddled Buccaneers only scored a field goal in the first half as Green Bay outscored them 14-3. The Buccaneers scored a touchdown with the game ending but failed a two-point conversion to force the game into overtime.

As their comeback fell short, Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe blasted Tom Brady on Monday morning for his game management down the stretch. Sharpe said that Brady has to speed up the process down the stretch.

"You're trying to do all that like you got 40 seconds. You don't realize that when you went to the line, you only had 10 seconds. The same guy that wanted to call a timeout, but they didn't have any the frame, got it, lost track against Chicago. So yes, I'm trying to explain it to him that you got to speed the process because you don't have time."

The Buccaneers used 13 plays, driving 89 yards down the field for the potential game-tying two-point conversion. They used 2:50 of game time, which didn't allow them a chance to win the contest after giving the ball back to the Packers with 14 seconds and no timeouts left.

It was a lousy day for both teams as they dealt with injuries. The Buccaneers were without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones. The Packers were without wide receivers Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins, who is on injured reserve.

Both Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Week 4 with a 2-1 record

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following Sunday's 14-12 victory, both the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at 2-1. The Buccaneers won the first two games of the season before having their streak snapped by the Packers.

The Packers lost their first game of the season and have won their last two, putting them on a two-game win streak.

The Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night on primetime, as the Packers will face the New England Patriots.

