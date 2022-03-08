“He’s gonna hold them hostage for another three years” - Shannon Sharpe calls for Packers to cut the cord on Aaron Rodgers 

The media scrutiny around Aaron Rodgers and his future continues as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is still undecided as to whether he wants to remain at Lambeau Field in 2022 or leave for newer pastures.

Recent reports suggested that Rodgers was set to inform the Packers of his decision a few days ago, but nothing official has been announced. The news coming out of Green Bay today is that there is a substantial three-year contract offer on the table which would alter the quarterback market significantly.

Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe, believes it is time the Packers moved on from Rodgers as their quarterback. He said:

"I get it. You're comfortable there. You know Green Bay. You know that system. You’re beloved. But if I'm the Packers, I'm just like, I'm tired of you holding me up. I'm tired of you holding me hostage. Because guess what? He’s gonna hold them hostage for another three years. And it's not gonna be enough."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I think he's going to leave mainly because I want him to go to the Broncos." @ShannonSharpe on Aaron Rodgers set to make decision on future soon:"I think he's going to leave mainly because I want him to go to the Broncos." .@ShannonSharpe on Aaron Rodgers set to make decision on future soon:"I think he's going to leave mainly because I want him to go to the Broncos." https://t.co/TSUECUYfVt

Sharpe also believes that the quarterback himself wants to leave but is reluctant to do so because of the added pressure he would receive. He said:

"Well, I think he wants out. But leaving would bring more pressure than staying, especially if he goes to Denver. Because what would he be doing? Peyton Manning left, won a Super Bowl. Won an MVP also for the Denver Broncos."

"So, Skip, I believe him leaving would put more pressure on Aaron Rodgers because, wherever he goes, they're saying ‘You're the missing piece.’ Does he want that kind of pressure?”

The NFL's franchise tag deadline is March 8. There are questions about whether the Packers will place the tag upon star wide receiver and favorite target of Green Bay's number 12, Davante Adams.

Whether Green Bay will keep hold of Adams, who has scored 29 touchdowns over the past two seasons, remains to be seen, but this could be a big factor in Rodgers signing a new contract to remain the Packers' starting quarterback.

Where could Aaron Rodgers play in 2022?

The two realistic options for him at the moment are for him to stay put in Green Bay and become the NFL's highest paid player or move to the Denver Broncos in what would be a monster trade.

If Rodgers does leave to go and play for the Broncos in 2022, it would reunite him with former offensive coordinator and new head coach of Denver, Nathaniel Hackett, whom he worked with for three years.

Whether they can attract him and his number one receiving target Davante Adams remains to be seen, but we should find out soon.

Edited by Windy Goodloe